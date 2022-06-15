WELL Health Enters into Automatic Share Purchase Plan

VANCOUVER, BC, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that it has entered into an automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") with a broker in order to facilitate repurchases of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") under its previously announced normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

WELL previously announced that it had received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to, during the 12-month period commencing June 1, 2022 and terminating May 31, 2023, purchase up to 5,555,386 Common Shares, representing approximately 2.5% of the 222,215,443 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of May 30, 2022, by way of a NCIB on the TSX or through alternative trading systems or by such other means as may be permitted under applicable law.

During the effective period of WELL's ASPP, WELL's broker may purchase Common Shares at times when WELL would not be active in the market due to insider trading rules and its own internal trading blackout periods. Purchases will be made by WELL's broker based upon parameters set by WELL when it is not in possession of any undisclosed material information about itself and its securities, and in accordance with the terms of the ASPP. Outside of the effective period of the ASPP, Common Shares may continue to be purchased in accordance with WELL's discretion, subject to applicable law. The ASPP has been entered into in accordance with the requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multinational, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. The Company also trades on the OTCQX Markets under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

