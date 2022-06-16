CropX adds disease management to its farm management system to help farmers reduce chemical use

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CropX, a global leader in digital farm management, expands its system to include an innovative disease management capability that can lead to reduced chemical use while protecting crop yields. The CropX farm management system tracks key fungal diseases on over 320 crop and fungal disease combinations and offers advice on when to spray. This new capability integrates 20 years of agronomic research and expertise of Netherlands-based Dacom Farm Intelligence, which CropX acquired in 2021.

CropX Disease Management tracks the threat of fungal diseases and offers advice on the best and worst times to spray. It is the latest addition to the expanding capabilities of the CropX farm management system. (PRNewswire)

The disease management capability analyzes data from a full array of sources above and below ground to monitor and warn of conditions that lead to disease outbreaks. It then offers insights on the timing of fungicidal applications. Users can see a forecast of specific fungal stressors and a visualization of the best and worst times of day in the coming week for crop protection applications.

By timing the application correctly, farmers can ensure that they protect their crops while limiting the use of chemicals to what is absolutely necessary. Customers can save 2-3 fungicide sprays per season or more, reaping significant savings while optimizing crop protection with a typical return on investment (ROI) of $30 per acre.

Disease management is the latest addition to CropX's expanding portfolio of agronomic solutions. The CropX farm management system integrates both proprietary software and hardware on a single dashboard accessible via mobile and desktop. Through this, customers can track soil and crop health, manage their irrigation, fertilizer, and dairy effluent applications, and now protect against fungal diseases.

CropX CEO Tomer Tzach says, "CropX continues to leverage the roll up strategy to expedite farm management technologies that bring immense value to farmers. Through integrations of strategic technology acquisitions, CropX continues to build the most comprehensive farm management system to optimize agronomic activities on the farm, with more to come."

In use now by thousands of customers in Europe, soon disease management will be available to all of CropX's customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

About CropX

CropX is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all the arable continents. The CropX platform synthesizes data from the earth and sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at https://cropx.com.

Media Contact:

Hanna Day-Woodruff

Marketing and Communications Specialist

hanna.dw@cropx.com

(PRNewsfoto/CropX) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CropX