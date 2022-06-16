TO INFINITY AND BEYOND! IN CELEBRATION OF THE THEATRICAL RELEASE OF DISNEY AND PIXAR'S "LIGHTYEAR," SHOWCASE CINEMAS IN THE U.K. SENDS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR'S NEW SIDEKICK "SOX" INTO SPACE

TO INFINITY AND BEYOND! IN CELEBRATION OF THE THEATRICAL RELEASE OF DISNEY AND PIXAR'S "LIGHTYEAR," SHOWCASE CINEMAS IN THE U.K. SENDS BUZZ LIGHTYEAR'S NEW SIDEKICK "SOX" INTO SPACE

NORWOOD, Mass., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, announced today that it sent Buzz Lightyear's robot cat sidekick "Sox" beyond the Earth's atmosphere into space on a mission to celebrate today's release of the new Disney and Pixar film "Lightyear," the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero that inspired the toy. In the film, Sox acts as Buzz's dutiful robot companion, easing the Space Ranger's emotional transition after his time away on space missions.

Showcase Cinemas sent Buzz Lightyear’s robot cat sidekick “Sox” beyond the Earth’s atmosphere into space on a mission to celebrate the release of the new Disney and Pixar film “Lightyear.” (PRNewswire)

In Sox's latest assignment from Showcase Cinemas, the talking toy version of the robo-cat was launched from Sheffield's Peak District in Derbyshire, UK, traveling at speeds of around 250mph and ascending beyond the Earth's atmosphere and into outer space, giving Buzz's iconic phrase "reach for the stars!" an all-new meaning.

Images and video taken during the space mission show the talking toy Sox floating around 130,000 feet above the Earth in 4k definition. Following the flight, Sox parachuted back down to Earth smoothly and landed in Spalding, Lincolnshire, U.K.

"Lightyear," which officially opens in theaters today, June 16, follows the legendary Space Ranger on an intergalactic adventure alongside a group of ambitious recruits, including his robot companion Sox.

"With currently an 82% Fresh Rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the new 'Lightyear' film promises to be a family favorite in theaters this summer, featuring an iconic character that has become much-loved by families across the world," said Mark Malinowski, VP of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "To celebrate the film's opening, our Showcase Cinemas U.K. team came up with an 'out of this world' idea of actually sending Buzz Lightyear's new sidekick Sox to infinity and beyond!"

For more information and to purchase tickets for "Lightyear," please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/film-info/lightyear.

ABOUT SHOWCASE CINEMAS

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 810 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com .

ABOUT DISNEY AND PIXAR'S "LIGHTYEAR"

A sci-fi action adventure and the definitive origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy, "Lightyear" follows the legendary Space Ranger after he's marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew. As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he's joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda. The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne and Peter Sohn as Sox. Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi and Dale Soules lend their voices to the Junior Zap Patrol's Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, respectively, and James Brolin can be heard as the enigmatic Zurg. The voice cast also includes Mary McDonald-Lewis as onboard computer I.V.A.N., Isiah Whitlock Jr. as Commander Burnside, Efren Ramirez as Airman Diaz, and Keira Hairston as Young Izzy. Directed by Angus MacLane (co-director Finding Dory), produced by Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot) and featuring a score by award-winning composer Michael Giacchino (The Batman, Up), Disney and Pixar's Lightyear opens only in theaters on June 16, 2022.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas