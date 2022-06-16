SD-WAN Technologies From These Top Software Providers Positioned to Deliver Measurable Improvements in Network Visibility and Security Posture, Say SoftwareReviews Users

TORONTO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 SD-WAN (Software-Defined Wide Area Network) Data Quadrant, naming four providers as Gold Medalists.

More and more users have moved outside the IT-controlled office networks to work remotely, and businesses are embracing digital transformation more rapidly than ever. Many business applications that are used daily have moved to the cloud, and almost all services are now available online. This shift to Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has distributed the traditional WAN design, built initially to interconnect offices.

SD-WAN consolidates traditional WAN technology such as routing, firewalls, intrusion detection, load balancing, and link-bonding, all of which were previously separate hardware devices, into a single software solution. This makes it easier for network administrators to selectively activate and implement these features as needed, whether on a device in a branch office or the service provider's network.

On SoftwareReviews, software providers are ranked by end users and receive a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS). This score averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 SD-WAN Gold Medalists are as follows:

Fortinet , 8.9 CS , ranked high for providing exceptional SD-WAN security. , ranked high for providing exceptional SD-WAN security.

Nuage Networks , 8.9 CS , ranked high for providing excellent customer support. , ranked high for providing excellent customer support.

Adaptiv Networks , 8.8 CS , ranked high for having great connectivity resiliency. , ranked high for having great connectivity resiliency.

Cradlepoint, 8.7 CS, ranked high for providing real-time performance optimization across internet links. , ranked high for providing real-time performance optimization across internet links.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

