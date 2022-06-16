Socionext Announces Relocation of its US Headquarters to the City of Milpitas, California

Socionext Announces Relocation of its US Headquarters to the City of Milpitas, California

MILPITAS, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socionext America Inc. (SNA), one of the world's leading fabless SoC (System-on-Chip) suppliers, today announced the relocation of its United States headquarters to the City of Milpitas.

Socionext Headquarters in Milpitas, California (PRNewswire)

Socionext America's new office is situated in a 34,000 square foot single floor building located at 1455 McCarthy Blvd, Milpitas, CA 95035. The office will house the company's US and North American executives, engineering, marketing, sales, finance, human resources, and support personnel.

Located to the east of Santa Clara and north of San Jose, Milpitas is one of the primary cities in Silicon Valley and home to innovative startups as well as research and development technology companies.

"On behalf of the City Council and Staff, I am pleased to welcome Socionext America to Milpitas," said Mayor Rich Tran. "We are always here to support businesses at the forefront of innovation who want to serve both our local and global community. We hope Socionext will find Milpitas to be a friendly, dynamic, and engaging place to conduct business and thrive."

Milpitas, whose name means "little cornfields" in Spanish, is ranked 15th by the Census as one of the fastest-growing cities of 50,000 or more in the country (2019 American Community Survey).

Within just seven minutes drive from the San Jose International Airport, the office is conveniently located near major thoroughfares, and has an array of local shops, restaurants, and hotels.

Click here to see a image of the San Francisco Bay Area and where the City of Milpitas is located.

"Socionext has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years, which has necessitated this move," said Takuji Nukiwa, President of Socionext America Inc. "We chose Milpitas because it is home to many ground-breaking and inspirational companies, and we're excited with the relocation and to expand our business to serve our customers."

The soft opening of Socionext America's Milpitas office will be on June 16th with an official inauguration ceremony to be held on June 30, 2022.

About Socionext America Inc.

Socionext America Inc. (SNA) is the US branch of Socionext Inc., one of the world's leading fabless SoC suppliers. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, the company provides leading-edge technologies and offers a wide range of standard and customizable SoC solutions. Socionext America meets customers' requirements with quality semiconductor products based on extensive and differentiated IPs, proven design methodologies, and state-of-the-art implementation expertise, with full support.

For product information, visit our website, e-mail sna_inquiry@us.socionext.com or call 1-844-680-3453. For company news and updates, connect with us on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Socionext Inc.

Socionext Inc. is a global SoC (System-on-Chip) supplier and a pioneer of a unique "Solution SoC" business model through decades of industry experience and expertise. Socionext contributes to global innovation in advanced technologies including automotive, data center, networking, and smart devices. As a trusted silicon partner, Socionext delivers superior features, performance, and quality that differentiate its customers' products and services from their competition.

Socionext Inc. is headquartered in Yokohama, and has offices in Japan, Asia, United States and Europe to lead its development and sales activities. For more information, visit https://www.socionext.com/en/.

About the City of Milpitas

Located at the southern end of San Francisco Bay, Milpitas is a progressive community that is an integral part of Silicon Valley. A full-service city with water utility, sewer utility, police and fire services, Milpitas celebrates a diverse population of 80,273. Under a Council-Manager form of government, the City Council has established the following seven priority areas of service and policy: public safety, environment, transportation and transit, economic development and job growth, neighborhoods and housing, community wellness and open space, and governance and administration. For more information, visit: www.milpitas.gov

All company or product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Information provided in this press release is accurate at time of publication and is subject to change without advance notice.

Socionext Inc. logo (PRNewsFoto/Socionext Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Socionext Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socionext America Inc.