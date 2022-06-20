InventHelp Inventor Develops an Effective Way to Wash Rooftop Solar Panels (FMB-109)

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I have seen people struggle to wash solar panels on their roof with water hoses," said an inventor from Lamont, Calif. "so I invented the SOLAR PANEL CLEANING SYSTEM."

The patent-pending invention removes dirt, bird droppings, dust, and debris from rooftop solar panels which can ensure that there is optimum sunlight penetration for maximum electricity production. This in turn could save homeowners and businesses money. The device could also save time and effort over attempting to wash solar panels with a water hose which will help any house look nicer. It is effective, safe and reliable.

