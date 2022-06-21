Dogness Intelligent Pet Products Climb to Top 3 Ranking for CAM Feeders on Online Sites During China's Major 618 Shopping Holiday

DONGGUAN, China, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogness (International) Corporation ("Dogness" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DOGZ), a developer and manufacturer of a comprehensive line of Dogness-branded, OEM and private label pet products, today announced its Intelligent Pet products climbed into the Top 3 ranking for CAM Feeders on both JD.com and Taobao, during China's major 618 shopping holiday.

Held in the run-up to June 18, 618 is China's second-largest shopping event by sales after the annual November 11's Singles Day. The Company's sales success follows its strategic decision in the second half of 2021 to dedicate greater resources to produce and promote sales of its higher margin intelligent pet products.

Highlights included the Dogness F10 wide view CAM feeder, the Company's wide-vision Smart Feeder launched in February 2022. Dogness new Smart Feeder integrates pet feeding and intelligent monitoring. It is equipped with a 1080P wide-angle, high-definition, night vision camera, which can observe pet feeding from a vertical angle, giving pet owners peace of mind knowing their beloved pets are eating normally and providing the security of visual confirmation. Notable design innovations include the separate detachable food storage structure, which solves a huge problem by keeping pet food fresh and moisture-proof, and enabling convenient cleaning for better pet health.

Silong Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dogness, commented, "618 is one of the world's largest shopping events and we are pleased with our solid performance this year. Our strong sales directly reflect the quality of our innovative smart pet products and the increased momentum in our business. This success is a continuation of the growth we achieved last year, with over 192% sales growth reported in our intelligent pet products for the second half of 2021. We are even more excited about our growth opportunities in the coming quarters given the strength of our products and expansive retail partnerships. We believe the industry remains in a multi-year growth phase and we are well positioned with the company's best product portfolio ever, along with the inventory needed to support the increased demand for our products. We also remain committed to R&D strength in 2022, with plans to continue expanding pet quality of life applications as we further expand our product matrix to capture the full benefit of our potential, as we become a leading intelligent pet products brand worldwide."

Dogness has built an integrated sales platform across all channels, with major customers including, Petco, PetSmart, Costco Wholesale Corporation, Sam's Club, Walmart, Target, QVC®, Pet Value, Pets at Home, PETZL, Petmate, Trendspark, Anyi Trading, IKEA, SimplyShe, and online shopping platforms, such as Amazon, Chewy.com, Boqii Holding Limited, Target.com, HomeDepot.com, Loews.com, Wayfair.com, JD, Tmall and Taobao, as well as live streaming sales platforms hosted by influencers.

Dogness (International) Corporation was founded in 2003 from the belief that dogs and cats are important, well-loved family members. Through its smart products, hygiene products, health and wellness products, and leash products, Dogness' technology simplifies pet lifestyles and enhances the relationship between pets and pet caregivers. The Company ensures industry-leading quality through its fully integrated vertical supply chain and world-class research and development capabilities, which has resulted in over 200 patents and patents pending. Dogness products reach families worldwide through global chain stores and distributors. For more information, please visit: ir.dogness.com.

No statement made in this press release should be interpreted as an offer to purchase or sell any security. Such an offer can only be made in accordance with the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and applicable state securities laws. Certain statements in this press release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations intended to qualify for the "safe harbor" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on our customers' businesses and end purchasers' disposable income, our ability to raise capital on any particular terms, fulfillment of customer orders, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, our ability to realize revenue from expanded operation and acquired assets in China and the U.S., our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, client concentration, industry segment concentration, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Dogness may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. In addition, please note that any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

