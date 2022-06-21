Policy Pathways Ignites Enthusiasm for International Affairs in High School Students

Climate Information for Disaster Risk Management During Monsoon Season in Central Vietnam.

Water, Sanitation, and Sustainable Communities in Rural Ghana.

An Analysis of The Russia-Ukraine Conflict and Possible Solutions.

Climate Change and the Restoration of Depleted Forests to Build Food Security in Ghana.

China's Engagement in Africa.

RICHMOND, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- These Capstone project titles represent work completed by students in Policy Pathways' college preparatory programs. Students analyzed and proposed solutions to international issues and challenges.

Policy Pathways Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online Opening Day Events (PRNewswire)

For more information, please contact us at info@policypathways.org

Advances in technology, communication, and transportation afford individuals opportunities to connect with others like never before. The concept of globalization is now at the lay-person's fingertips, yet international affairs is not taught in a comprehensive manner in many high schools, particularly those in underserved communities. It is critical that our nation's youth gain an appreciation for the intersectionality of disciplines in a global context to forge a brighter future for people around the world.

Policy Pathways is exposing youth and young adults to the world of policy formation and analysis on local, national, and international levels. The Richmond-based nonprofit offers programs that uncover how policy-makers approach, think about, and solve problems while developing students' critical thinking, collaboration, and citizenship skills.

Policy Pathways is making great bounds. One partnership, with Dr. Nana Derkyi and the School of Engineering at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (Sunyani, Ghana), and The Commonwealth (VA) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated, introduces high school students to topics and careers in international affairs. Dr. Derkyi recently presented on climate change and energy policy to Richmond Public Schools students. He will lead a Capstone project in Policy Pathways' 2022 Summer Academy for Policy Leadership and Public Service Online entitled "Ghana's Energy Policy and The Growing Interdependence of China and Africa Trade."

On June 26th at 2:00 PM (EST), Dr. Ralph Hall, School of Public and International Affairs at Virginia Tech, will moderate the Summer Academy's International Affairs Forum on China-Africa Trade and Energy Policy. Drs. Hall and Derkyi will be joined by Dr. Maia Linask, University of Richmond, and Dr. Sombo Muzata, James Madison University.

Says Policy Pathways President, Dr. D. Pulane Lucas, "Our partnerships reflect the importance of institutions working together to bring a unique set of resources, skills, and talents to the education of youth."

Please join us on June 26th for a riveting International Affairs Forum!

Contact us: policypathways.org.

Media contact: Gretchen Kent, gretchenkent@policypathways.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Policy Pathways, Inc.