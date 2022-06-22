CONVIVIAL LIFE ACQUIRES JACARANDA TRACE (VENICE, FL)

SARASOTA, Fla., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convivial Life, Inc., a not-for-profit organization based in Sarasota, FL, is pleased to announce it has acquired the assets held by Venice Florida Senior Holdings, LLC and subsidiaries, commonly known as Jacaranda Trace, Venice, FL, consisting of 240 condominium apartment homes and villas, and 55 healthcare units, offering assisted living and memory care support and licensed home health care. As part of the acquisition, Convivial also purchased an 85,000+ SF clubhouse featuring a fitness center, heated outdoor pool and jacuzzi, an on-site doctor's clinic, multiple dining venues, billiards and activity rooms, woodworking shop, and a library. Additional acreage and undeveloped villa lots allow Convivial to begin working on future expansion plans at the 33-acre community.

LifeStar Living, also a Sarasota-based company, directed the acquisition of Jacaranda Trace for Convivial. LifeStar specializes in providing management, marketing, and development services for quality senior living communities. LifeStar also helped Convivial acquire another senior living property earlier this year, The Cabana at Jensen Dunes, along the Treasure Coast in Jensen Beach, FL. Since inception in July 2020, LifeStar has launched a private brand of new active adult membership communities, known as The Manhattan, with a $138 million flagship project currently underway in St. Petersburg. In addition, they have extended professional services to other faith-based, not-for-profits, including Volunteers of America and Lutheran Life Communities, for new campus developments and strategic repositionings, full-service marketing agency services, and other consulting. Nationwide, and predominantly in Florida, LifeStar services 2,800+ senior living units and was heralded earlier this year as one of the top 5 senior living providers to watch in 2022 by Senior Housing News.

Convivial Life is governed by a volunteer board of trustees. The current board chair is Rick Grindrod, a CEO of a multi-state Medicare-based insurance company. He is joined by Dr. Judah Ronch, a nationally-recognized dementia expert and former dean of the Erickson School of Aging at The University of Maryland Baltimore County, Jeff Metzger, lead pastor of River Hills Christian Church in Loveland, OH and CEO of New International Ministries in Fort Myers, FL, Cedric Richner, senior consultant with Marts & Lundy and co-founder of Richner+Richner, a philanthropic consulting company supporting not-for-profit organizations, and local attorney, Greg Roberts, who cofounded a multi-decade law practice, Klingbeil-Roberts, P.A, in Venice, FL.

"We are excited about this opportunity and appreciate everyone's support," says Grindrod. "Our Board members, LifeStar, and others involved with the acquisition have taken extra measures to ensure we achieve a successful ownership transition and continue to focus on enhancing Jacaranda Trace's rich tradition in serving the residents and associates and being a vital community partner in the local area."

