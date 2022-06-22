InventHelp Inventor Develops Mat to Disinfect Shoes (OCM-1503)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to ensure that shoes and other footwear are clean and rid of germs before entering a home or business," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the ANTI - VIRUS MAT. My design offers a convenient alternative to manually spraying the bottoms of footwear."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect shoes before entering a home or business. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

