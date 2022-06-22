Klarna App is enhanced with digital wallet for easy access to loyalty cards

Klarna launches a new Loyalty Card feature in the Klarna App, allowing users to store and access all of their physical loyalty cards as digital versions, removing the need to carry physical cards while out shopping in-store.

Powered by Klarna's successful acquisition of mobile wallet provider Stocard in 2021, which has amassed over 48m users, the loyalty card offering integrates into the Klarna App as a means of strengthening an all-in-one experience that drives convenience and value to consumers' shopping journey - both in-store and online.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, a leading global retail bank, payments, and shopping service today announced the launch of its new Loyalty Card feature in the Klarna App. This allows app users to store and access their physical loyalty cards as digital versions. They can then collect all points and benefits at any merchant without the need to carry plastic equivalents while out shopping in-store. Powered by the acquisition of mobile wallet provider, Stocard, the primary consumer offering now integrates into the Klarna App as a means of further establishing an all-in-one experience that drives convenience and value to consumers' shopping journey. The feature supports over 8,000 loyalty reward programs worldwide, spanning everything from clothing and beauty to technology and groceries to help ensure that consumers never miss out on collecting valuable points - wherever they shop.

Loyalty programs are very popular amongst consumers. According to studies, 69% of US consumers say loyalty programs influence their purchasing decisions. However, today many loyalty programs require consumers to carry a physical card with them, which consumers find inconvenient. In fact, 79% are more likely to join a loyalty program that doesn't require them to carry a physical card. US consumers surveyed in a recent Klarna survey* reflect the same sentiment, with nearly a third (31%) having avoided signing up for a loyalty program in the past because they were unwilling to carry another card. In addition, over half (59%) of US consumers do not carry all of their loyalty cards with them while out shopping, meaning they regularly miss out on rewards when shopping in-store without their loyalty cards at hand.

The new Loyalty Card feature in the Klarna App solves this by enabling users to store their physical loyalty cards as digital versions in one place. Now, while out shopping, users can easily access any of their cards directly in the Klarna App and never miss out on loyalty points or perks again.

Björn Goss, Product Director at Klarna and Founder of Stocard: "Physical loyalty cards are an inconvenience in today's digital world and are therefore often left at home, resulting in consumers missing out on deals and merchants losing a prime opportunity to reinforce brand loyalty. We all know the situation: you are offered to join an attractive loyalty program but don't want to carry yet another plastic card around. By equipping Klarna App users with a digital space to collect their loyalty cards we allow them to reap the rewards of their in-store purchases in a far more convenient way, helping ensure that every penny spent counts towards a return."

David Fock, Chief Product Officer at Klarna: "At Klarna, we want to give consumers the world's best shopping experience, no matter whether that's online or on the high street. After the launch of our revolutionary new Virtual Shopping tool, Klarna is now delving deeper into physical retail, helping consumers save time and money everywhere they shop. By equipping users with a digital space to conveniently collect their loyalty cards we are raising the physical shopping experience to a new level of convenience and flexibility."

How does the Klarna Loyalty Card feature work?

Step 1: From the homepage of the Klarna App, click on the Loyalty Card icon and select "Add card" button to see a full list of supported merchants and loyalty programs. Here users can browse through or search for a specific loyalty program. Alternatively, if the loyalty program is not supported yet, the user can choose to add "Other card" and input the merchant name manually.

Step 2: Add your card. After finding the loyalty program, users can scan the barcode on their physical card with the camera on their mobile device. The app will then create a digital copy and store it in the reward space in the Klarna App. For cards that don't have a barcode, users are able to manually type their membership number in to add the card.

Step 3: Use your card to collect points in-store. While shopping in a physical store, users are able to display and scan their loyalty cards from the Klarna App. Simply open up the card from within the app, scan the card at the checkout and collect the points or claim your discount, just as you would with a physical card.

Klarna's digital Loyalty Card space is live today in the Klarna App in 18 regions, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. The offering will extend to additional markets throughout 2022.

The new Loyalty Card feature perfectly augments Klarna's existing loyalty offering, the Klarna rewards club. Since its launch in September 2020, Klarna's rewards program has gained over 4 million members in the US and Australia, and recently expanded to six further markets. Members of the rewards program earn "points" for every payment they make on time with Klarna, no matter whether they pay now, pay later or pay over time. The points can be redeemed in the Klarna App for rewards at world-class brands including H&M, Amazon, Walmart, Foot Locker and many more. Members of the program also benefit from exclusive deals and gain early access to product drops from hand-picked merchants.

* Klarna research occurred in May 2022, in cooperation with Dynata and across 19 countries (US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Austria, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, and Portugal). The survey includes a minimum of 1,000 respondents in each country. In total, 20,413 consumers ages 18 to 75 participated.

