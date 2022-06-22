Spectra7 Expands Availability of Active Copper Cables with new Design-in with ACES to Deliver 200 and 400Gbps Interconnects for Data Center Markets

ACES will Design Products with Spectra7's Low Power Analog GaugeChanger™ Chips

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSXV:SEV) (OTCQB:SPVNF) Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. ("Spectra7" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-performance analog semiconductor products for data centers, 5G infrastructure, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets, today announced that ACES Electronics Co., Ltd ("ACES"), a leading Taiwan-based connector and cable supplier, will offer Active Copper Cable (ACC) assemblies to Hyperscalers and OEM/ODMs that will include Spectra7's 56G PAM4 GC2502 GaugeChanger™ chips.

"Spectra7 has created an innovative and compelling solution to address the dramatically increasing power and cost of data center interconnects," said Mick Felton, Director of Engineering, ACES US. "We are seeing significant interest from our largest customers for both 200 and 400 Gbps ACCs with Spectra7's technology and are pleased to be working with Spectra7."

GaugeChanger™ is a unique analog redriver technology that allows copper to extend to much longer lengths without the cost and power penalty of optics or DSP based retimed copper solutions. Typical power savings of 700% to 1000% are achieved compared to these competing technologies. It works equally well at 25 Gbps NRZ, 50 Gbps PAM-4 and 100 Gbps PAM-4 enabling new connector standards of 100, 200, 400 and 800 Gbps.

"We are extremely proud to be working with ACES to broaden access to our ACC solutions using our innovative GaugeChanger™ technology," said Spectra7's CMO John Mitchell. "ACES is a well-known manufacturer of electronic connectors, supplying solutions across a global customer base for use in the Hyperscale, OEM and ODM interconnect markets."

Spectra7's GC2502 is in full production and is being deployed in volume now. ACES anticipates delivering cable sample to their customers for qualification in the second half of 2022.

ABOUT ACES

ACES Electronics is a world leader in high precision electrical and electronic connectors, electro-mechanical assemblies, and specialty cable products in the diversified industry, including notebooks, peripherals for consumer electronics, handheld mobile communication devices, and automobiles electronics, cloud servers, industrial control industry. Products include precision connectors, micro coaxial cables, electronic cables, USB/IO connectors and cables, Type C connectors and cables, power connectors, card edge connectors, high-power connectors, high-speed connectors and cables, automobile electronic connectors and cables, wireless RF connectors and cables, stamping parts and other components. Aces designs, manufactures and assembles its products at the R&D and manufacturing facilities in Taiwan, China, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Japan. With 2021's annual revenue of over NT$10 billion, ACES has a diversified presence as a leader in high-growth areas of the interconnect market.

For more information, please visit http://www.acesconn.com/

ABOUT SPECTRA7 MICROSYSTEMS INC.

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. is a high-performance analog semiconductor company delivering unprecedented bandwidth, speed and resolution to enable disruptive industrial design for leading electronics manufacturers in data centers, virtual and augmented reality, and other connectivity markets. Spectra7 is based in San Jose, California with a design center in Cork, Ireland and technical support location in Dongguan, China. For more information, please visit www.spectra7.com.

