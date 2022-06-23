DALLAS, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fort Lauderdale-based Air Pros USA announced the acquisition of Dallas Plumbing Company, a leading family owned and operated HVAC and plumbing business that has been proudly serving home and business owners in the Dallas/Fort Worth area since 1903. Dallas Plumbing Company will continue to provide the same excellent customer service with the technicians, installers and staff the community has come to know.

Air Pros USA Strengthens Presence in Texas by Acquiring 120-Year-Old Dallas Plumbing Company. (PRNewswire)

Led by four family generations, Dallas Plumbing Company specializes in plumbing, air conditioning, and heating solutions. Under the new partnership, the company's high standards and dedication to customer service will continue in over 150 zip codes in the Dallas, Collin and Tarrant County regions with 100 trucks and employees.

"It is not a small achievement to last over 100 years in the industry. Dallas Plumbing Company has kept a strong, loyal fan base in the area because they have never compromised quality for their customers and we are thrilled to make them a partner," said Anthony Perera, Founder and Chief Growth Officer of Air Pros USA. "With our philosophy to always put customers first, Air Pros USA will continue to honor the legacy and commitment to customers that the Dallas Plumbing Company has created."

As an Air Pros USA Company, Dallas Plumbing Company will benefit from full operational and sales integration with the Air Pros USA platform to leverage expanded resources and continue building upon the company's 120 years of dedication to service excellence.

"Dallas Plumbing Company helped build Dallas up and never stopped growing together with the city," said John Downs, president of Dallas Plumbing Company. "Air Pros USA presents the next opportunity for our company to elevate its resources and remain the premier choice for home service needs in Texas."

This is Air Pros USA's second acquisition in Texas, previously acquiring Dallas-based Blue Star Heating and Air in 2019. Through the Dallas Plumbing Company acquisition, Air Pros USA expands its national growth with over 550 vehicles, 600 technicians and staff, and a customer base of over half a million. Air Pros USA operates in eight states and more than a dozen metro areas including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane.

For more information, visit AirProsUSA.com and DallasPlumbing.com

About Air Pros USA :

Air Pros USA was founded in South Florida on the promise of integrity, reliability, and putting our customers first. The company has quickly expanded to many metro areas within Florida, Alabama, Mississippi, Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington, with more locations expected to be introduced soon. Air Pros USA currently employs more than 600 experienced professionals in more than a dozen metro Service locations including Miami, Orlando, Dallas, Atlanta, Colorado Springs, Mobile and Spokane. For more information visit www.airprosusa.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Joanne Sgro-Killworth

10 to 1 Public Relations

joanne@10to1pr.com

480.363.0403

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Air Pros USA