Ampersand Capital Partners Invests in Sterling Medical Devices

MOONACHIE, N.J., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors, announced today an investment in Sterling Medical Devices, a leading provider of design, development and regulatory services to the medical device industry.

"My team and I are humbled to join the Ampersand family. The Ampersand team's extensive experience and network in the medical device industry positions Sterling to continue its strong growth trajectory and build on the world-class services we provide to our customers" said Dan Sterling, President and CEO of Sterling.

Trevor Wahlbrink, Partner at Ampersand commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Dan and the entire Sterling team. With over two decades of experience bringing the most complex medical devices to market, the Sterling team has built a strong, solutions-oriented reputation with the medical device industry's leading innovators. We look forward to building upon the Company's strong momentum by continuing to add capabilities to its already robust offering."

Having successfully completed over 1,500 projects for hundreds of unique customers, Sterling has extensive commercialization experience across the entire medical device development process. Capabilities include the development of entire systems, including the incorporation of software, electronics, and mechanical components. These services are provided by US-based personnel in an ISO-13485 environment, and all supported by the Company's Regulatory Affairs and Quality Assurance capabilities.

About Sterling Medical Devices

Located in Moonachie, New Jersey, Sterling Medical Devices is a provider of custom electromechanical and software solutions for the medical device industry. For more than 21 years, the Company's extensive and diverse experience in product development has helped healthcare companies bring their medical device software and hardware, electromechanical equipment, and mobile medical device apps to market. Sterling addresses the entire development process including systems, software, electronics, mechanical, quality, compliance, and regulatory affairs. For more information visit https://sterlingmedicaldevices.com/.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

