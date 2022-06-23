HCI Equity Partners Expands Operations Team

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HCI Equity Partners ("HCI"), a leading lower middle market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Emma Pollock has joined the firm as a Portfolio Operations Analyst. Ms. Pollock will be part of HCI's Operations team and work across the portfolio to assist in executing HCI's value creation activities, with a primary focus on technology, artificial intelligence, data analytics and automation.

Previously, Ms. Pollock worked at IBM as a deputy lead within the Federal Automation Innovation Unit, bringing their intelligent automation and data platform to market and leading end-to-end automation strategy engagements. At IBM, she worked in a technical framework that allowed her to hone advisory and consultative skills through work with U.S. Federal Agencies in their adoption of AI and automation technologies. She earned a bachelor's degree in digital media studies, specializing in human computer interaction, and a minor in business from the University of Rochester.

HCI Operating Partner Bob Hund said, "Emma's experience in developing and automating data to effectively manage organizations and her strong technical and consulting skills will be a valuable resource for the HCI Operations team and our portfolio companies. We are thrilled to have her at the firm."

"We are excited to welcome a team member with such a robust technology background and have confidence that Emma's strengths will complement those of the existing operations team," said Doug McCormick, Managing Partner. "While we expand, we remain committed to adding diverse skill sets that bring value to our investments while upholding the cohesive and team-oriented culture that makes HCI a favored employer and trustworthy partner."

About HCI Equity Partners

HCI Equity Partners is a lower market private equity firm focused on partnering with family and founder-owned distribution, manufacturing and service companies. HCI is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.hciequity.com.

