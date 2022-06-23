Kutak Rock Expands Regional Team With Esteemed Atlanta Litigator Elizabeth Fite

ATLANTA, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kutak Rock is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Fite has rejoined its national litigation practice group as a transition partner and will be resident in the firm's Atlanta office. Ms. Fite is a business litigator and recognized trial attorney with significant experience handling complex liability and wrongful death lawsuits, resolving business disputes, and representing DeKalb County in public safety matters. Licensed in Georgia and Florida, her experience deepens the firm's litigation capabilities in the Southeast. She most recently served the state's legal community as the 59th President of the State Bar of Georgia, whose membership consists of more than 52,000 lawyers.

"Elizabeth is widely regarded as a dedicated and extremely accomplished attorney with more than 17 years of diverse business litigation experience," said Debra Thompson, managing partner of Kutak Rock's Atlanta and Tallahassee offices. "Elizabeth has handled a wide variety of litigation in Georgia and Florida and her vast experience will position our clients for success as we continue to grow our presence in the Southeast. Elizabeth will be an invaluable resource and we are thrilled that she has returned to Kutak Rock."

Prior to rejoining Kutak Rock, Ms. Fite served as the co-founder of a law firm focused on representing plaintiffs who have suffered catastrophic injuries in commercial vehicle accidents.

"I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career at Kutak Rock," remarked Fite. "This will be a unique and exciting opportunity to build on an already great infrastructure that reflects Kutak Rock's focus on client service and collaborative culture. I have so much respect for the people here and I am proud to work alongside the firm's deep and talented bench of lawyers. It's good to be back."

In May 2022 Ms. Fite was named one of "Georgia's Most Influential Politically Connected Attorneys 2022" by James Magazine. The list recognizes lawyers who shape public or private politics—sometimes behind the scenes—in the interconnected world of law, business and politics.

In 2018 Ms. Fite was honored as one of the Daily Report's "On the Rise," a list of Georgia's best attorneys age 40 and under. She has been named one of Georgia's Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars several years in a row and has received multiple awards from the Young Lawyers Division of the State Bar of Georgia for her service to both the public and the profession. Additionally, she has served as a member of the Judicial COVID-19 Task Force working with judges and lawyers to keep dockets moving during the pandemic.

Ms. Fite earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law and her B.A. from Hendrix College. She is admitted to practice in Georgia and Florida.

