REVIVV® Hair Growth Serum & Maskād® Post Procedure Face Masks by WETHRIVV™ Exhibit in Las Vegas

Revolutionary new face masks and hair rejuvenating serums at the International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (June 25-27, 2022) & The Aesthetic Show (July 7-10, 2022)

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WETHRIVV was founded by Amy and Sanjay Batra in 2020 in response to unmet needs in the hair growth and facial aesthetic markets. The CEO couple will showcase their new products at IECSC (Booth #468) and The Aesthetic Show (Booth #126).

We are innovators and we set out to create best-in-class solutions for our customers.

Maskād provides a range of clean facial products.

Professional & At Home Post Procedure masks optimize patient outcomes following treatments like micro-needling.

Both reduce redness, heat, discomfort, and overall downtime.

Delivers topical ingredients like PRP, exosomes and serums.

Endorsed by leading dermatologists (see our white papers ).

REVIVV Topical Hair Growth Serum For Her and For Him has taken off and the feedback has been positive!

Convenient roller application that takes the effort out of hair care.

All natural active ingredients - drug-free formula means no harsh side effects.

Stand-alone product or can be combined with other modalities.

Endorsed by leading dermatologists (see our white papers).

Board-certified Dermatologist and leading expert in hair restoration, Jeffrey Rapaport, MD, FAAD said, "REVIVV is a key new addition to my practice. It gives me an effective option for patients who want a drug-free solution, and it can also be utilized as a stand-alone, or in combination with other treatments. The clinical efficacy has exceeded even my own expectations. Using the Maskād products in my office following facial aesthetic procedures has reduced patient downtime and improved comfort. My patients are thrilled with our new post procedure care protocols".

The WETHRIVV team is excited to see you in Vegas!

About the Company:

WETHRIVV is more than a company with products in aesthetics and beauty. We are a team of individuals with very diverse backgrounds that span dermatology, science, technology, and product development. We are innovators and we set out to create best-in-class solutions for our customers.

THRIVV LLC, under the WETHRIVV brand, is methodically creating a portfolio of professional and consumer products that are poised to elevate customer experience and satisfaction in the facial aesthetics and hair growth markets. With a research laboratory at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, all of our products are made with best-in-class science, and are sold directly to consumers and professionals on our websites, www.revivv.co and www.maskad.co.

Contact: Amy Batra, hello@wethrivv.com, 877-676-8875

WETHRIVV™ was created to address unmet needs in the hair growth and facial aesthetic markets. Our team of doctors, scientists and other experts created our topical delivery products with you in mind. (PRNewsfoto/THRIVV LLC) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE THRIVV LLC