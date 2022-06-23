Sonim Devices Available for T-Mobile's Connecting Heroes Program

Industry Leading, Ultra-rugged Devices Now Available at a Discount to T-Mobile First Responder Customers

AUSTIN, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonim Technologies (Nasdaq: SONM) announced today that its ultra-rugged devices are now available with T-Mobile's Connecting Heroes program, a 10-year commitment launched in May 2020 to provide free and discounted service and 5G access to first responder agencies — all public and non-profit state and local fire, 911, police and emergency medical services (EMS) departments — saving them up to $7 billion.

"First responders have and always will be a priority for Sonim," said Peter Liu, CEO, Sonim Technologies. "We're honored to be a part of T-Mobile's ongoing commitment to equip and support first responders with reliable, purpose-built devices that stand up to extreme work conditions when they need it most."

Fire, EMS and law enforcement professionals face some of the most punishing and demanding workdays. Sonim devices were designed to not only survive the same extreme conditions, but to help public safety professionals thrive thanks to the Sonim Rugged Performance Standards, which are based on more than ten years of customer feedback including crucial input from actual public safety workers.

Sonim devices deliver:

Multi-shift battery life to last all day including removable batteries

Extra-loud 100dB+ audio and noise cancellation to rise above the sirens

Chemical resistant and designed to be rigorously cleaned and disinfected with harsh but highly effective cleaning agents

Fully operational in temperatures from -4° F to 131° F

Waterproof, fully submersible and pressure-washable

Drop, impact, shock, pressure, puncture resistant

Completely sealed against dust and micro-particles

In addition, with Sonim SCOUT mobile device management and a 3-year comprehensive warranty, first responders are equipped with the tools they need to do their job efficiently, safely and at a low cost-of-ownership.

For more information about T-Mobile's Connecting Heroes program, visit www.t-mobile.com/connectingheroes.

About Sonim

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. Please visit https://sonimtech.com/.

