Stage 2 Capital Accelerator Announces 15 Rising B2B Companies for 2022 Cohort

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stage 2 Capital Accelerator, which focuses on helping early-stage founders build, develop, and execute go-to-market strategies, announced its 2022 cohort today. The 15 companies in this year's program sit in a variety of PLG and SaaS verticals, including development tools, user research, creator economy, and security.

"We are excited to work with and learn from Stage 2 Capital's world-renowned mentors and coaches," says Guillermo Salazar, CEO and Co-Founder of participating company, ICwhatUC. "Scaling is critical at our stage and this is an amazing opportunity to understand how to emphasize the importance of data, efficiency and product market fit when disrupting a category."

The Accelerator curriculum spans the entire go-to-market spectrum, with topics including hiring the first salesperson, designing an early content marketing plan, creating compensation plans, and developing a customer success playbook. Participating companies not only learn from the Stage 2 Capital team, but also work directly with leaders who have successfully run and scaled companies in the past.

This year's remarkable lineup of coaches, mentors, and guest speakers include go-to-market leaders from top software companies. Executives involved in the program include Chris Degnan, CRO of Snowflake, Carolyn Mellor, SVP of GTM Strategy & Operations at Zendesk, Kate Ahlering, CRO of Calendly, and Scott Holden, CMO of ThoughtSpot.

"It's important for me to leave the startup ecosystem better than when I came into it," shares Amy Volas, Founder and CEO of Avenue Talent Partners. "Getting to be part of the Stage 2 Capital Accelerator as a coach and mentor is a dream come true, with a chance to make a difference for these incredible startups."

About Stage 2 Capital: The first go-to-market venture capital firm, Stage 2 Capital, combines capital and GTM execution expertise, leveraging its elite LP base of 300+ senior executives from unicorns and Fortune 500 firms to help portfolio companies scale revenue and accelerate growth. Co-founded in 2018 by Jay Po, former investor at Bessemer Venture Partners, and Mark Roberge, former CRO at HubSpot, Stage 2 Capital invests in B2B software companies between late seed stage and Series A. For more information, visit: http://www.stage2.capital

