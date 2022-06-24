InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Plant Watering Accessory (SDW-104)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to make watering houseplants a simple and easy task," said an inventor, from Santa Rosa, Calif., "so I invented the EASY HOSE. My design can be used to water plants indoors or on patios, porches, decks and windowsills."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a new watering accessory for houseplants. In doing so, it eliminates the need to fill and carry a watering can or other container. As a result, it increases convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, apartments, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SDW-104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp