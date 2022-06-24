Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provides a $126,700,000 floating rate acquisition loan for 555 Aviation

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking provided a $126,700,000 acquisition loan secured by 555 Aviation, a 259,754 square foot class-A creative office building located in El Segundo, CA. The Property was purchased by a subsidiary of FS Credit Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. which is advised by a subsidiary of FS Investments, and sub-advised by Rialto Capital Management, LLC.

555 Aviation is 100% leased to three tenants, Fabletics, Saatchi & Saatchi and Belkin, all on long term leases. The Property features floor-to-ceiling glass and high ceilings, open-air breezeways, a fitness center, outdoor lounge areas, bike storage and ample parking. The Property is proximate to an array of affluent residential neighborhoods including Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach, Hermosa Beach and Palos Verdes communities.

Rialto Capital Management, LLC is an integrated investment management and asset management platform with a dedicated special servicer. FS Investments an asset manager which was founded in 2007 as Franklin Square Capital Partners and is currently headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in Orlando, FL, New York, NY and Leawood, KS. The financing was arranged by Robert Rubano and Brian Share at Cushman & Wakefield.

About Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking

Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking is a leading global financial institution that provides advisory, investment banking, financing, corporate banking and capital markets services to corporations, financial institutions, financial sponsors and sovereign and supranational organizations worldwide.

Our teams of experts in 30 countries advise clients on their strategic development, helping them to grow and transform their businesses, and maximize their positive impact. We are committed to supporting the environmental transition by aligning our financing balance sheet with a +1.5°C trajectory by 2050.

As part of the Global Financial Services division of Groupe BPCE, the second largest banking group in France through the Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne retail networks, Natixis CIB benefits from the Group's financial strength and solid financial ratings (Standard & Poor's: A, Moody's: A1, Fitch: A+, R&I: A+).

