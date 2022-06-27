AI Chipmaker Hailo Collaborates with Renesas to Enable Automotive Customers to Seamlessly Scale from ADAS to Automated Driving

Joint solution is available now to enable powerful, efficient and safe automotive ECUs

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailo, the leading edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) chipmaker, today announced its collaboration with Renesas, a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, to deliver a powerful and energy-efficient processing solution enabling advanced driver-assistance (ADAS) functions and automated driving (AD) systems in motor vehicles. The joint Hailo-Renesas solution will make sophisticated ADAS technology more accessible in cars of all types.

The combination of Hailo-8 processors, designed for heavy Neural Network (NN) acceleration, with the powerful Renesas R-Car V3H & R-Car V4H systems-on-chip (SoCs), powers robust, scalable, efficient, and cost-effective ADAS solutions for zonal and centralized vehicular ECUs. The solutions are scalable for a wide range of ADAS functions from ADAS L2+ up to L4 AD functions requiring very high tera-operations per second (TOPS), while delivering best-in-class TOPS/W.

"ADAS and AD features have proven to be instrumental in minimizing accidents and saving lives. However, technological challenges have caused great difficulties for automakers looking to make such advanced functions accessible in anything but higher-end vehicles," said Orr Danon, CEO and Co-Founder of Hailo. "Together with Renesas, we are offering a solution helping democratize ADAS, so its benefits can be enjoyed by more and more drivers. AI will play a major role in making our roads safer, and with industry leaders like Renesas helping us innovate, we will make driving both safer and more affordable."

"Automotive OEMs are looking for scalable solutions for ADAS and AD to streamline software development," said Yusuke Kawasaki, Director, Automotive Digital Products Marketing Division at Renesas. "We are confident that our collaboration with Hailo, which has expertise in AI technology, will enable our customers to easily extend the performance of the R-Car so that they can flexibly and quickly incorporate ADAS/AD functionality in various classes of vehicles."

Key features for the joint Hailo-Renesas solution include:

Independent scalability in AI & compute, allowing flexibility and cost-effectiveness for Level 2+ to Level 4 ADAS designs

The highest performing solution available today in the automotive market, ranging from 60 TOPS to over 170 TOPS for multi-sensor perception and fusion

Best-in-class power efficiency, enabling ECUs to be passively cooled, which reduces the BOM and system cost

Functional safety for the ADAS/AD ECU with Renesas R-Car (R-Car V4H is expected to achieve ASIL-B and D metrics for the real-time domain) and Hailo (Hailo-8 supports ASIL B)

An open software ecosystem allowing OEMs/Tier-1s more control & possibility for innovation

A single Hailo-8™ delivers unprecedented performance to edge devices. Featuring up to 26 TOPS at a typical power consumption of 2.5 W, the chip is built with an innovative architecture that enables edge devices to run sophisticated Deep Learning applications that could previously only run on the cloud. Hailo-8's advanced structure translates into higher performance, lower power, and minimal latency, enabling enhanced privacy and better reliability for smart devices operating at the edge.

Hailo continues to make significant strides in the automotive industry, partnering with industry leaders to create high-performance, scalable AI solutions for automotive Electronic Control Units (ECUs), enabling power-efficient AI acceleration with low energy consumption to advance automotive innovation.

The joint Hailo-Renesas solution is available for customer evaluations and demonstrations. It will be showcased live at Automobil Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg (Germany) on June 28-29.

About Hailo

Hailo, an AI-focused, Israel-based chipmaker, has developed a specialized AI processor that delivers the performance of a data center-class computer to edge devices. Hailo's processor is the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processor is designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, Industry 4.0, smart cities, smart homes, and retail. For more information visit https://hailo.ai/

