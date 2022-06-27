Incannex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright First Annual Mental Health Conference

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ: IXHL) (ASX: IHL), ('Incannex' or the 'Company') a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing unique medicinal cannabinoid pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Paul Liknaitzky, Head of Clinical Psychedelic Research at Monash University and Chief Principal Investigator for Incannex's psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy, will present an overview of progress achieved in Incannex's psychedelic medicine program at the H.C. Wainwright First Annual Mental Health Conference, taking place June 27, 2022. Joel Latham, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Incannex, will host virtual meetings with institutional investors during the conference.

The on-demand presentation will be available for viewing beginning at 7:00 a.m. U.S. EDT on June 27, 2022. A webcast of the presentation will be available on Incannex's website at: https://www.incannex.com.au/investors/ and will be archived for a period of 90 days following the event.

This announcement has been approved for release to ASX by the Incannex board of directors.

About Incannex Healthcare Limited

Incannex is a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company that is developing unique medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for the treatment of anxiety disorders, obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA), traumatic brain injury (TBI)/concussion, lung inflammation (ARDS, COPD, asthma, bronchitis), rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease. U.S. FDA approval and registration, subject to ongoing clinical success, is being pursued for each drug and therapy under development. Each indication represents major global markets and currently have no, or limited, existing registered pharmacotherapy (drug) treatments available to the public.

Incannex has a strong patent filing strategy in place as it develops its products and therapies in conjunction with its medical and scientific advisory board and partners. Incannex is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX) with stock code "IHL" and also has American Depository Shares listed on NASDAQ under code "IXHL".

Website: www.incannex.com.au

Investors: investors@incannex.com.au

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date they were first issued and were based on current expectations and estimates, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Incannex's views as of the date of this press release. Incannex anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Incannex undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as of a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Incannex's views as of any date after the date of this press release.

Contact Information

Incannex Healthcare Limited

Mr Joel Latham

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer

+61 409 840 786

joel@incannex.com.au

US IR Contact

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

+1-917-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Incannex Healthcare Limited