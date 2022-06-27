MIFA Outdoor Speaker, with a new camping speaker series, creates a high-quality camping experience.

NEWARK, Del., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIFA is a global brand of professional waterproof outdoor portable speakers. As a pioneer of a new generation waterproof camping light speakers, MIFA recently released its professional camping Bluetooth speaker, WildCamping. This lightweight camping equipment combines the function of an outdoor speaker with outdoor lighting and will amaze campers who love the outdoors.

With its lightweight design, excellent performance, amazing sound quality, and excellent practical functions, MIFA WildCamping Bluetooth speakers provide users with first-class music enjoyment and outdoor lighting experience for outdoor activities such as camping, cross-country, self-driving, walking, and hiking. (For more information about MIFA, please visit: https://www.mifa.net/en/)

Creating a high-quality camping experience

The new WildCamping camping Bluetooth speaker features a lightweight design that combines outdoor lighting with an outdoor portable speaker and provides users with various scene applications. It not only provides lighting for the camp at night but also provides music enjoyment at any time.

The extremely lightweight design redefines portability. It is both an outdoor speaker and a camping light.

IP67 is waterproof, dustproof, and environmentally adaptable for -15℃ to +45℃. Guaranteed for use in the harsh outdoor environment.

Two built-in 45mm full-range speakers, two 45mm * 65mm low-frequency amplifiers, and 360° surround sound provide amazing sound quality.

9600mAh lithium battery provides 13 hours of use and serves as a power bank for charging a mobile phone.

When you go to the mountains for camping and cannot play through streaming media, use a micro SD card to play endless audio on your MIFA speaker.

Bluetooth 5.3 connection provides stronger anti-interference, lower latency, and more stable transmission performance. You can also connect two mobile phones or tablet PCs at the same time via Bluetooth.

Supports PartyAdd multi-connection technology, which allows the connection of 100+ sets of WildCamping or other MIFA models that support PartyAdd.

Best-in-class sound quality enhances camping fun

WildCamping Bluetooth speaker uses two NdFeB magnet full-range speakers and two low-frequency radiators and applies Bass Loudness technology and excellent Actions DSP sound effect algorithm. Exclusive tuning by acoustics experts of Golden Ear guarantees its excellent sound quality, completely living up to the user's expectations.

High protection performance and portability are more worry-free

WildCamping has IP67 waterproof and dustproof performance, resistance to a 2m drop on grass, a strong environmental adaptation of -15°C to 45°C, and 13-hour battery life, allowing use in harsh outdoor environments.

With an integrated handle and a 1/4 standard screw adapter at the bottom, it is easy to carry, hang on tents, branches, or place on a tripod or light stand.

Bright lights illuminate the night in the mountains

MIFA WildCamping camping Bluetooth speaker has two warm light modes and RA high color rendering close to natural light, restoring things more realistically. It supports 10LM to 230LM step-less dimming, so you can easily adjust the brightness to meet your lighting needs when camping.

It is beyond the imagination to integrate these technologies into one unit. However, the WildCamping camping Bluetooth speaker has achieved the ultimate with its lightweight and brings a new high-quality experience to camping enthusiasts.

MIFA always surprises in the field of outdoor audio

Among the professional outdoor speaker brands, MIFA is young, creative, and powerful. MIFA consumers reach 63 countries and regions around the world. The launch of every new product quickly causes a boom online and offline.

MIFA has always adhered to the mission of "returning everyone to the wildness of their hearts" and the value of passionate "sound," creating an interesting and distinctive "sound" life for people, inspiring technological innovation with a humanistic spirit, interpreting the "sound" aesthetics with an emotional attitude, creating a new generation waterproof camping light speakers, providing users with high-quality portable outdoor audio products that are more distinctive and practical, and making everyone feel the heartbeat of outdoor music.

Let's expect more high-quality camping products from MIFA and add more fun to our camping life.

