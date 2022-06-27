SSR MINING COMMENTS ON LOCAL TURKISH MEDIA REPORTS

DENVER, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) (TSX: SSRM) (ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining" or the "Company") is aware of local Turkish media reports and a social media post from the Ministry of Environment indicating a potential temporary halt of operations at the Çöpler mine. The Company is seeking a formal response from the Ministry of Environment regarding the reports.

On June 21st, SSR Mining experienced a minor leak estimated at eight kilograms of cyanide within the diluted solution from a pipeline that pumps solution to the heap leach pad. This leak was within the mine operating area and was cleaned up immediately without any environmental impact or discharge from site. SSR Mining immediately notified the relevant authorities of the event.

The Company will await formal communication from the relevant authorities prior to pursuing any particular course of action regarding the operation of the mine. The Company will keep the market informed on a timely basis of any material developments.

SSR Mining Inc. is a leading, free cash flow focused gold company with four producing assets located in the USA, Turkey, Canada, and Argentina, combined with a global pipeline of high-quality development and exploration assets.

