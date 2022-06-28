Migraine Treatment Device Maker CEFALY Technology Streamlines Subscription Experience With Ordergroove

DARIEN, Conn., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEFALY Technology has partnered with Ordergroove, the leader in Relationship Commerce, to offer an upgraded electrode subscription experience to its customers.

CEFALY is an FDA-cleared, clinically proven external trigeminal nerve stimulation (e-TNS) device worn on the forehead. It helps people with migraine relieve their pain and prevent future attacks by delivering mild electric stimulation to the trigeminal nerve, a primary pathway for migraine pain.

CEFALY requires conductive gel electrodes, which now can be replenished automatically via a best-in-class subscription experience powered by Ordergroove. Not only does subscribing support customers' treatment plans by making it easy and convenient to keep fresh electrodes on hand, but the seamless shopping experience also includes a 5% discount and free shipping.

Enrolling in the electrode subscription is simple. At cefaly.com/electrodes , customers enter the type of device and the preferred electrode type: standard or hypoallergenic. Then, they can select the desired quantity and frequency for electrode orders.

"We're thrilled to announce this new partnership with Ordergroove during Migraine and Headache Awareness Month," said Jen Trainor McDermott, CEO of CEFALY Technology. "It's fitting that the month's theme is 'Advocate for Treatment Access,' as this streamlined subscription experience will empower more people to access migraine relief when they need it and keep up with their preventive treatment plan."

"CEFALY clearly understands its customers' needs and has made it convenient to support treatment plans through a subscription experience," said Greg Alvo, CEO, Ordergroove. "The company is leading its industry with an innovative approach to migraine relief, and we're honored to help CEFALY continue to drive long-lasting relationships and serve its customers with exceptional experiences."

Since 2020, CEFALY has been the only FDA-cleared migraine treatment device used for the treatment and prevention of migraine that is available without a prescription. This month CEFALY Technology is celebrating its eighth anniversary in the U.S. and a major milestone: two billion migraines treated with the CEFALY migraine treatment device.

About the CEFALY device:

CEFALY is an FDA-cleared, over-the-counter wearable medical device clinically proven to help reduce migraine frequency and relieve migraine pain. CEFALY is a non-invasive device placed on the forehead to modify pain sensation in the area research identifies as a center for migraine pain, the trigeminal nerve. The device offers two distinct treatment options -— a 60-minute ACUTE setting that serves as an abortive treatment for pain relief at the onset of migraine symptoms, which is clinically proven to stop or reduce migraine pain during an attack; and a 20-minute PREVENT setting for daily use to help prevent future episodes.

About CEFALY Technology:

CEFALY Technology is a Belgium-based company with U.S. offices based in Darien, Conn., specializing in electronics for medical applications. CEFALY Technology's mission is to provide the migraine community with forward-thinking treatments that are drug-free and clinically-proven to relieve and prevent future attacks.

Learn more about CEFALY by visiting www.CEFALY.com and following us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and TikTok .

About Ordergroove:

Ordergroove enables Relationship Commerce experiences for hundreds of brands and retailers, including The Honest Company, Stumptown Coffee, Il Makiage, KIND Snacks and PetSmart, shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly profitable recurring revenue relationships. The company's technology platform coupled with artificial intelligence, analytics and unmatched consumer expertise helps top brands transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers' lives easier. Ordergroove is headquartered in the cloud. For information visit www.ordergroove.com .

Media Contacts:

CEFALY

Jen Trainor McDermott

CEO

j.trainor@cefaly.com

Ordergroove

Jenny Bradford

Ketner Group Communications (for Ordergroove)

jenny@ketnergroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE CEFALY Technology