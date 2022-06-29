InventHelp Inventor Develops Line of All-Natural Pain Relief Products (PTA-101)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be an all-natural line of formulas for pain relief," said an inventor, from Hillsborough, Ore., "so I invented the TRUTH. My design would be effective in treating pain, swelling and discomfort from various ailments."

The invention provides a unique line of formulas for treating pain, muscle aches and swelling. It can also be used to heal cuts and scrapes. During use, it would offer a pleasant scent and it could enhance comfort and relaxation. The invention features a versatile and all-natural design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with chronic pain and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

