Just Released: How Emerging Technology Is Reshaping Real Estate and the Way You Do Business

NORWALK, Conn., June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RISMedia, the leading independent source for real estate news and information, is pleased to announce the release of RISMedia's 2022 Emerging Tech in Real Estate Report .

From virtual reality to machine learning, this report investigates the multitude of tools, platforms and trends that are disrupting real estate as we know it.

This comprehensive report will explore everything real estate professionals should know about the technology around them and what to expect as it continues to evolve. Uncover expert insights from a stable of trusted, tech-savvy industry professionals.

Key Topics Covered:

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Where it's at and where it's headed

Blockchain/Crypto: Preparing for the future

Virtual Reality (VR) and the Metaverse: Are open houses antiquated?

Advances in CRM platforms: Streamlining productivity and personalization

"Arguably, now more than ever, real estate practitioners should embrace technology not only to gain an edge over the growing number of practitioners, but also to help homebuyers and homesellers through anticipated and unanticipated market conditions,"

- Kia Nejatian, Executive Director, NAR REACH

