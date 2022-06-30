Intellum Announces All-New Evolve Content Authoring Tool

A significant update to the learning industry's most respected content authoring software now allows any company to create and deploy world-class eLearning experiences.

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellum , the #1 customer, partner, and employee education platform, today announced a significant redesign to Evolve, the world's most innovative content authoring tool used by a wide range of companies, including Google, Meta, Salesforce, Randstad, Pearson, WeWork, and Cotton On.

The Evolve content authoring tool is a cloud-based software solution that allows learning professionals and instructional designers to develop engaging educational content much faster and more efficiently than conventional authoring tools like Articulate or Adobe Captivate. This launch introduces a more intuitive Evolve UI and UX that streamlines the creation of world-class education content, from traditional eLearning courses to more modern interactive experiences like software simulations.

Intellum is the first corporate edtech provider to offer organizations a single solution that includes a leading content authoring tool and a mature, robust, enterprise-ready education platform. In an industry-first, content authored in Evolve and deployed on the Intellum platform now plays inline in the system, giving clients all the interactivity and tracking associated with traditional eLearning courseware without any of the user experience or reporting issues associated with SCORM.

"In the past, large brand-conscience organizations had no choice but to write code to develop their own learning content because traditional content authoring tools could not deliver the highly-interactive and branded experiences their audiences expected. When Evolve was introduced almost a decade ago, it was the first no-code authoring tool that allowed clients to create modern, engaging, interactive learning content at scale without sacrificing the user experience," said Intellum CEO Chip Ramsey. "Since then, Evolve has become the go-to authoring tool for learning professionals seeking a more modern solution. This release significantly improves the process of creating bespoke, fully branded, highly engaging interactive learning experiences at scale."

Highlights of the Evolve update include:

Quick Preview: Admin and editors can easily view the course as a Learner and see content updates and changes in real-time.

Course Editor UI: Adds hover states to articles, blocks, and components, so the process of creating, editing, and navigating through course content is more intuitive.

Navigation and Account Settings: Improves navigation throughout the platform and makes it easier for users to view, access, and manage their courses and assets.

"Evolve is an indispensable tool in our course creation tech stack. They've taken an already powerfully dynamic experience and elevated it even more with a new user interface and features like Quick Preview," said Rebecca Irby, Creative Director and Head of Development and Design at eLearning agency ELM . "My experience as a user is faster, more intuitive, and even more enjoyable. I can already see the impact Evolve v10 is making in my day-to-day tasks; it's an absolute delight."

For more information, visit https://www.intellum.com/platform/evolve .

About Intellum

Intellum provides the customer education platform that large brands and fast-moving companies rely on to improve product utilization, customer retention, and revenue. Intellum's scientific, data-driven approach is based on more than 20 years of industry experience and the Intellum Platform includes all the tools an organization needs to create, deploy, manage, track, and continuously improve highly personalized, engaging educational experiences. To learn more, visit Intellum.com.

