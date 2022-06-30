McDonald's® USA Drops Official 'Camp McDonald's' Lineup

This July, McDonald's will offer a first-of-its-kind summer experience for fans – including food deals, menu hacks, exclusive performances and merch drops – only on the McDonald's App

CHICAGO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark your calendars, because McDonald's has your pass to the event of the summer. Starting July 5, we're opening the doors to Camp McDonald's – and no, it's nothing like camp as you know it. It's a virtual camp experience featuring the hottest lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and music performances from amazing artists.

McDonald's serves up summertime vibes with Camp McDonald's. (PRNewswire)

The best part? Your ticket is the McDonald's App, so everyone is invited. Simply check the app each day for details on how to unlock the fun.

Now, go ahead and explore the grounds of Camp McDonald's below and see what's on the epic 27-day schedule of events.

What's on the menu: Let's be honest, the best part of summer is the food. So, we're hooking you up with offers on some of your fave menu items – like the Big Mac ® , Chicken McNuggets ® and World Famous Fries ® . And with the weather heating up, we're dishing out deals on two menu hacks with peak summertime vibes – an Apple Pie McFlurry ® and a McFlurry ® Sandwich – which fans can build themselves.

Catch who's on stage: Every Sunday, we're giving you front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible musicians, including Omar Apollo , Every Sunday, we're giving you front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible musicians, including BIBI blackbear and our headliner, Kid Cudi.

Gear up for summer: Get ready for camp with limited-edition merch collabs, dropping for purchase every Thursday starting with July 5 , with a Retro Grimace Pool Float, while supplies last. Get ready for camp with limited-edition merch collabs, dropping for purchase every Thursday starting with Free & Easy, followed by Ma®ket innisfree and Kid Cudi. Even better? Your favorite purple bestie is welcoming you to camp on opening day,, with a Retro Grimace Pool Float, while supplies last.

Check out the full Camp McDonald's lineup you can access via the McDonald's App below. We'll see you there!

