Inventec unveils Mategress, the highest density JBOD in 2U enclosure

The latest JBOD provides maximum storage capacity with a flexible, remote management system and improved power redundancy at a competitive price.

TAIPEI

,

June 30, 2022

/PRNewswire/ -- Server manufacturer

Inventec

(TPE: 2356) unveils Mategress, the highest density storage JBOD with 42 SATA drives in a 2U enclosure to meet industry needs while improving efficiency with reduced cost

s

.



As demand

s

for storage skyrockets, data centers are facing space and performance concerns in delivering higher quality of service and reliability. Mategress addresses both these issues with its unique high density in a small frame, dramatically reducing the cost for storage centers.

The Inventec Mategress storage server is a standard 2U high rack mount system, supporting 42 3.5" hot-swappable Serial Advanced Technology Attachment (SATA) drives with easy serviceability. It offers a higher maximum storage capacity than other similar products with full redundancy and flexible input/output (I/O) expansibility or expandability.

The Mategress features include:

42 SATA drives (3.5") in a 2U form factor: Depth 925 mm, Width 447mm, Height 86.8mm

Efficient management system that offers monitoring capabilities and can be accessed remotely

Easy serviceability with front serviceable hard drives and hot-pluggable fans

Wide range of application support

Remote Monitoring with High Flexibility

Due to its high density, the Mategress provides diverse ways of usage tailored to the customer's needs. The price, combination of performance, and configuration flexibility are suitable for many applications that require an increased demand for high performance storage.

The Mategress' management network interface controller (NIC) is a 1G Base-T from AST2520 BMC. Inventec designed the Mategress to cater to the new post-pandemic normal of remote working, enabling data managers to both remotely monitor the system's health status and control components remotely through the baseband management controller.

Strong Power Redundancy and Reliability

Inventec Mategress features four 8056 hot-swappable dual-rotor fans with N+1 redundancy, as well as two 800W power supply units with 1+1 redundancy, ensuring data managers a high level of reliability and operability. In addition, Mategress can operate optimally between 5° and 35° Celsius.

The server's input/output (I/O) drives comprise of Mini SAS HDs, SAS Cable LEDs, HDD Fail LEDs, RJ45 with LED (Management NIC), RJ45 W/O LED (UART), Mini USB (I2C),UID Button & LED (with Reset function), Power Button & LED, as well as a Health LED.

"Mategress represents Inventec's latest innovation to cater to the increasing needs of our global clientele for larger storage capacity, high reliability, and affordability in a single compact 2U42Bay," said George Lin, VP of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit https://ebg.inventec.com/en.

Inventec logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Inventec Corporation.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

All trademarks and logos are the properties of their respective holders.

