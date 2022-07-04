Global Sources show series returns this October with new show paradigm to boost global trade

HONG KONG, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Sources announces the return of its show series from October 11 to 14, 2022 at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. The event is designed to meet sourcing demand which rebounds rapidly as global markets are recovering from the pandemic, and to build a professional and reliable B2B international trade platform for buyers and suppliers.

The 2022 show series in Hong Kong will feature 4,000 quality suppliers and over 50,000 innovative products, including A/V equipment, computer products and peripherals, e-sports, outdoor electronics, auto electronics, mobile devices and accessories, wearables, charging products, smart home and appliances, security products, home and kitchen products, Christmas and holiday products, fashion and accessories, sports and leisure products, personal care products and more.

Upgrade in show paradigm: combining digital and physical show to create online and offline trade opportunities

In response to buyers' changing sourcing habits during and after the pandemic, the live streaming service – a highly efficient way of connecting online buyers with onsite exhibitors – will be upgraded, with professional hosts guiding online buyers in visiting the booths of each pavilion using live chat technologies which enable real-time trialogue among buyers, hosts, and exhibitors. Moreover, buyers can scan exhibitors' QR codes shown by the hosts and visit suppliers' homepages to exchange business cards and learn more about the company. Enhanced by the online service, the physical show will create more business opportunities by effectively facilitating communication and cooperation.

In addition, Global Sources will launch a number of high-quality value-added services such as MATCH which helps VIP buyers meet one-on-one with the right suppliers, as well as the Video-on-Demand service which allows buyers to watch video clips of shots on the show floor through social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube.

One of the most anticipated international sourcing events this October

As one of the high-quality professional sourcing events certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Global Sources Hong Kong show will continue to play its role as a trade facilitator by integrating quality resources to build a must-attend sourcing event in Greater China that enables buyers to source with ease and confidence. The 2022 event invitations will be sent to Global Sources' quality buyer community, which includes more than 1.5 million of active buyers on GlobalSources.com, more than 700,000 verified buyers attending previous Global Sources shows, and influential industry associations with extensive buyer connections. With a wide range of marketing campaigns designed to reach volume buyers, the show is expected to attract more than 20,000 visitors to the show floor and 100,000 online audience.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving global trade for over 50 years. The Company connects authentic buyers and verified suppliers worldwide with tailored solutions and trusted market intelligence through trade shows, digital platforms, and magazines. Global Sources pioneered the world's first cross-border B2B E-commerce web site GlobalSources.com in 1995. The Company has over 10 million registered international buyers and users.

