Brand Institute Partners on Brand Name Development for Treatment of Relapsed or Refractor Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Now Approved by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (Japan)

MIAMI, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce its work with Solasia Pharma K.K. ("Solasia") in developing the brand name DARVIAS®.

DARVIAS®, an organoarsenic compound with anticancer activity, is a novel mitochondrial-targeted agent being developed for the treatment of various hematologic and solid tumors. DARVIAS® provokes cell cycle arrest and apoptosis through disruption of mitochondrial functions and increased production of reactive oxygen species in tumor cells. DARVIAS® is expected to exert an anticancer effect by inducing cell cycle arrest and apoptosis.

DARVIAS® has been approved for relapsed or refractory Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). Japan is the first country in the world where DARVIAS® has been approved. DARVIAS® has been granted orphan drug designation in the US and EU.

"The entire Brand Institute and Drug Safety Institute team congratulates Solasia on the MHLW approval of the DARVIAS injection," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute and our wholly owned regulatory subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 3,800 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,200 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,100 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines while with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

