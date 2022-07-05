PEOPLE Food Awards 2022 Crowns Sartori® with Best Cheddar Cheese

Sartori's Old World Cheddar wins Best Cheddar Cheese of 2022

PLYMOUTH, Wis., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sartori Cheese is excited to announce that Old World Cheddar was named PEOPLE Best Cheddar Cheese of 2022. The PEOPLE 2022 Food Awards happens yearly, and their 150 testers ate, drank and cooked 1,300 assorted products to crown the best new supermarket products.

Old World is a one of kind cheddar inspired by Sartori's 80-year cheesemaking heritage. Sartori's Master Cheesemakers used Italian-inspired cultures to create this unique sharp flavor experience. PEOPLE taste testers awarded the cheddar high marks due to "its sharp, buttery taste" and creamy texture.

"Our team puts so much work into every cheese we make," said Pam Hodgson, Master Cheesemaker at Sartori Cheese. "Our Old World Cheddar was no exception. Seeing this cheese highlighted in such an established publication is a huge honor for our local family farms and Sartori Team Members."

Learn more about Old World Cheddar and the other winners at www.people.com/food-awards, and check out newsstands nationwide on Friday, June 24th to see all the PEOPLE 2022 Food Awards winners in the July 4, 2022 PEOPLE issue.

About Sartori

Sartori, a fourth-generation family-owned company, has proudly produced award-winning, artisan cheese for customers worldwide since 1939. Rooted in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori's emphasis on a high-quality and handcrafted approach to cheesemaking is a timeless family tradition. For more information, please www.sartoricheese.com or email press@sartoricheese.com.

