Earthquakes Announce Education Partnership with Laurel Springs School

SAN JOSE , July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Jose Earthquakes announced today an education partnership with Laurel Springs School, a leading private online school offering K-12 and postgraduate programs, to create a new standard for the San Jose Earthquakes Academy's academic programming. Student-athletes on the Quakes Academy U15 and U17 boys' squads will enroll in Laurel Springs School, and will benefit from the self-paced, mastery-based education model with the flexibility to train, travel, and compete at a high level, while receiving a premier, college-prep education.

As the number one online, self-paced, mastery-based school in the U.S., Laurel Springs has a 30+ year track record of successful alumni and students who have become Olympians and professional athletes, including Earthquakes Homegrown forward and United States Men's National Team player Cade Cowell, who signed at 15 years old in 2019. Another standout is Quakes Academy and Earthquakes II player Ethan Kohler, who currently holds a 4.0 GPA and recently committed to Stanford University after his high school program.

"As a coach, my goal is to inspire our student-athletes to perform at their best both on and off the field," said Earthquakes II and Quakes Academy coach Dan DeGeer. "This education program will provide that platform for our academy members, ensuring a successful school career while preparing them for college. The benefits are already apparent for our players such as Ethan Kohler, who will be attending Stanford University after high school."

Laurel Springs has long been considered the preferred online school for professional-caliber student-athletes who seek flexibility and a college-prep experience as they continue their training, making it an excellent partner to pair alongside the Quakes Academy program.

"As we're expanding our student base, student-athletes represent a group of individuals who can greatly benefit from our student-driven academic approach," said Laurel Springs School President Arra Yerganian. "Our course offerings nurture personal growth for students as they pursue their passions and talents, and uniquely positions Laurel Springs School and the Earthquakes Academy to support these student-athletes in their development, offering them limitless learning opportunities."

Over the years, Quakes Academy student-athletes have enrolled in Laurel Springs School, but this partnership represents a significant investment in the development of their homegrown talent, ensuring players who are looking to commit to increased training schedules have access to a Laurel Springs education.

With the development of MLS NEXT Pro, an affiliate league of Major League Soccer, the San Jose Earthquakes are creating an innovative, enhanced soccer program where players can more easily ascend from the youth academy to the professional ranks. Laurel Springs School has similarly structured partnerships in place with other MLS academies including Chicago Fire FC, as well as other sports academies such as IMG Academy.

"As young players make the jump from the Quakes Academy to the first team, we believe it's very important to offer a strong support system that includes the best education," said Earthquakes General Manager Chris Leitch. "We're proud to work with Laurel Springs School and make their top-class online programs accessible to our academy players that will prepare them academically for success in class and on the field."

The educational partnership also includes Laurel Springs School brand opportunities during Quakes home matches and marketing newsletters, increasing the school's visibility in Northern California.

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School has offered accredited private online K-12 and postgraduate academic programs since its establishment in 1991. Laurel Springs values and encourages student individuality and recognizes the need to aid them in aligning their passions and pursuits with their academic aspirations. By providing expert faculty to teach more than 200 college prep courses paired with a student-driven personalization for academic design and vibrant student life of over 30 clubs and activities, Laurel Springs fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence within each student. On average, students attending Laurel Springs earn higher than the national average scores on the SAT and ACT, which has led to acceptance to the top colleges and universities. Of the more than 4,500 graduates from 100-plus countries, Laurel Springs alumni can be found leading today's business, education, athletics, and entertainment industries. Learn more at www.laurelsprings.com .

