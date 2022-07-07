Brightspeed Announces Initial Fiber Build Markets for Louisiana

Next-Gen Fiber Network to Reach up to 14,000 Potential Customers in Louisiana by End of 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed today announced that it will deliver, by the end of 2023, up to 14,000 new fiber passings in the first phase of its fiber optics network build in the state of Louisiana. Brightspeed plans to achieve an additional 14,000 fiber passings in the state in subsequent years of its build plan, for a total of up to 28,000 fiber-enabled locations in Louisiana.

"We are pleased to share our initial fiber build locations for Louisiana," said Sherry Hessenthaler, Operations Strategy Lead for Brightspeed. "Brightspeed's mission is to expand and accelerate the availability of high-quality broadband that will enable our communities to grow and thrive. We are looking forward to offering a new choice in internet and to extending the full capabilities of our advanced fiber technology to residents and businesses in our Louisiana footprint."

Brightspeed's 2022-23 fiber build plan for Louisiana will bring faster, more reliable internet and Wi-Fi to 14,000 residential and commercial locations in portions of Acadia, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Franklin, Jefferson Davis, and Webster parishes.

"In addition to our initial network build scope, we welcome the opportunity to work with key stakeholders at state and local levels to further expand fiber-based internet availability through participation in Louisiana's Granting Unserved Municipalities Broadband Opportunities (GUMBO) program and other initiatives as they arise," added Hessenthaler.

Brightspeed will initially be comprised of the incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC) assets and associated operations of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), which are the subject of a pending acquisition by Apollo-managed funds (NYSE: APO). The company recently announced that it had secured all necessary state-required regulatory approvals in the 20 states in its operating footprint. The parties expect to obtain final FCC approval in the third quarter, and to close the transaction in early fourth quarter.

Brightspeed intends to invest at least $2 billion in its fiber optics transformation, which is expected to reach up to 3 million homes and businesses over the next five years, including in many rural and suburban locations where fiber and advanced technology have not historically been deployed. The company has been ramping its network design and construction planning as it prepares for day one operations across its multistate operating territory.

Brightspeed's next-generation FTTP architecture is being engineered to help accelerate deployment and market availability. The company is utilizing the latest technology innovations, including XGS-PON, capable of symmetrical internet speeds exceeding 1Gbps, and Wi-Fi 6 for optimal performance and coverage to support the multitude of connected devices within homes and businesses.

Brightspeed plans to announce its other state-specific network build plans in the coming weeks.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and expected to have assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed will provide broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6 million homes and businesses. The company aims to bridge the digital divide by deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes staying connected simple and seamless. For more information about Brightspeed, visit the company's website, www.brightspeed.com.

