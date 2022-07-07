Celerant Selects AudioEye as Digital Accessibility Partner

The partnership will make digital accessibility solutions available to thousands of omnichannel retailers

TUCSON, Ariz., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE), the industry-leading digital accessibility provider, and Celerant , a leading provider of omnichannel retail POS solutions, today announced that Celerant has selected AudioEye as their digital accessibility technology and services provider. The partnership aims to help customers across Celerant's diverse portfolio of retailers ensure their digital experiences are equally accessible to all users, regardless of ability.

Celerant customers will be able to leverage the power of AudioEye's patented accessibility technology to find and fix the most common web accessibility issues, allowing them to acquire new customers by providing accessible customer experiences. AudioEye currently has more than 70 automated remediations that test for at least 400 accessibility issues. Celerant customers will also have access to AudioEye's team of IAAP-certified accessibility experts for assistance with manual reviews and remediations that automation alone cannot address.

With over $2.5 billion in annual retail sales processed and more than 2,000 points of sales, Celerant offers powerful and scalable omnichannel retail POS systems that enable retailers to expand their business in store and online by combining point of sale software, eCommerce, marketplaces, shopper incentives, digital marketing, mobile applications and industry-specific functionality. The AudioEye solution will add accessibility to an already robust suite of offerings for their customers across multiple retail categories.

"Ensuring that everyone has equal access to their digital properties is a priority for Celerant customers," said Ian Goldman, CEO and President, Celerant Technology. "AudioEye quickly showed us that they are a partner that cares about us as well as our clients to deliver custom accessible experiences to those that need them. While many make these claims, AudioEye's world-class technology paired with certified accessibility and legal experts make them stand out as a partner that we can trust."

"AudioEye's comprehensive solution aligns with Celerant's combination of advanced technology and human expertise and will provide Celerant's customers, and Celerant themselves, with new growth opportunities," said David Moradi, CEO of AudioEye. "Our team is proud to have been selected by Celerant to be their digital accessibility partner."

To learn more about Celerant and the new AudioEye integration, please visit: www.celerant.com/audioeye.

About AudioEye, Inc.

AudioEye is an industry-leading digital accessibility platform delivering ADA and WCAG compliance at scale. By combining easy-to-use technology and subject matter expertise, AudioEye helps companies and content creators solve every aspect of web accessibility—from finding and resolving issues to navigating legal compliance, to ongoing monitoring and upkeep. Trusted by the FCC, ADP, SSA, Samsung, and others, AudioEye delivers automated remediations and continuous monitoring for accessibility issues without making fundamental changes to website architecture, source code, or browser-based tools. Join us on our mission to eradicate barriers to digital access, visit www.audioeye.com.

About Celerant

Celerant Technology is an innovative retail software provider enabling retailers to expand their businesses past their physical storefronts' and into the online world. Rated as the #1 retail software provider year after year by the RIS LeaderBoard, Celerant supports retailers with an all-in-one system; point of sale, inventory management, promotions and loyalty rewards, eCommerce, mobile apps, vendor integrations, marketplace integrations, integrated email marketing and more. To learn more, subscribe to our blog- www.celerant.com/blog.

