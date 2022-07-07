Scenthound Announces Key Hires on Executive Team to Support Infrastructure and Continued Growth

Highly Respected Tech, Marketing and Product Experts Join Experienced Leadership Team of Quickly Growing Dog Wellness Concept

JUPITER, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scenthound , the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, announced the addition of three new members of their Leadership team to support their rapid expansion, innovation, and technology. Scenthound continues to prioritize investment in their internal resources and infrastructure as they pioneer a new concept in the dog grooming industry.

John Crain, Scenthound Chief Technology Officer (PRNewswire)

John Crain, Hannah Keyser and Steven Krane will apply their expertise within technology, marketing, franchising, pet products, and related fields to manage growth, maximize opportunities, and guide the company to reach its ambitious goals.

"We are pioneering a whole new paradigm in the pet space and the only way to lead this industry transformation is with a world-class team," said Tim Vogel, founder, and CEO of Scenthound. "We are excited that John, Hannah and Steven have joined the Scenthound pack and will be bringing their been-there-done-that experience and expertise to support our rapid growth."

John Crain has joined Scenthound as the Chief Technology Officer with the responsibility of leading Scenthound's IT and technology operations. He is a longtime management consultant and tech-expert, most recently as principal of 452 Consulting, where he led product and service launches for companies in education tech, healthcare, specialty materials and telecommunications. "Scenthound has already invested significantly in technology to stay at the forefront of innovation and provide an exceptional and frictionless customer experience," Crain said. "I am excited to continue to develop the tools to support members and franchise partners."

Hannah Keyser joined as the Vice President of Marketing where she is responsible for all the marketing efforts including franchise relations, development of the marketing strategy and defining tactics to grow memberships and revenue. Keyser came to Scenthound from BurgerFi, a quickly growing fast-casual restaurant chain, where she served as VP of Marketing. "Scenthound has already developed an incredible brand and position as leaders in the dog industry" Keyser said. "I'm thrilled to collaborate with this talented team to bring a consumer-focused and data driven approach to drive greater awareness, engagement and growth for the brand."

Steven Krane brings more than 30 years of business experience throughout his entrepreneurial career and has recently joined Scenthound as the Vice President of Strategic initiatives. He is tasked with developing additional product and service offerings for Scenthound franchisees and enhancing Scenthound's position in the market. Prior to joining Scenthound, Krane served as President of Cesar Millan Pet Products, and earlier founded Horizon Foods of Virginia, GreatMeals, and George Foreman Steaks amongst many other businesses. "Scenthound has spent years developing products and services to give dogs a happier, healthier life and continue to educate dog parents on the health benefits of routine care." Krane said. "I am looking forward to bringing the brand to a new level by developing additional wellness products for dogs and additional revenue streams for our franchise partners."

Crain, Keyser, and Krane were all drawn to Scenthound by their mutual belief in the company's mission, vision and potential for growth, especially at a time when pet ownership is exploding and spending within the pet industry is projected to exceed $100 billion annually.

About Scenthound

Founded in 2015, Scenthound, the nation's first and only wellness-focused dog care franchise concept, offers membership-based services for affordable and accessible routine dog care. As the fastest-growing pet franchise in the nation, the brand's services are elevated through the integration and innovative technology, including its proprietary S.C.E.N.T. Check™ (Skin, Coat, Earns, Nails and Teeth) detailing an assessment of each dog's external health following its monthly visit to a 'Scenter.' Today, Scenthound has sold more than 150 locations across over a dozen states and is positioned for explosive growth across the U.S. For more information about Scenthound's unique membership offerings, visit Scenthound.com or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn . To find out more about franchise opportunities, visit Franchise.Scenthound.com .

Media Contact

PR@scenthound.com

Hannah Keyser, Scenthound VP of Marketing (PRNewswire)

Steven Krane, Scenthound VP Strategic Initiatives (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Scenthound) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Scenthound