Creatd Announces First Amazon Prime Day Participation and Record CPG Revenue Growth

NEW YORK , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatd, Inc. (Nasdaq CM: CRTD) ("Creatd" or the "Company"), the parent company of Creatd Ventures, is pleased to announce its participation in Amazon's Prime Day program for the very first time. For Creatd Venture's product-based businesses, Amazon's Prime Day program will provide a lucrative additional income stream and the opportunity to reach a wider audience.

Creatd's portfolio of consumer product goods currently consists of three creator-driven brands, all of which originated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was during this same time that creators began increasingly experimenting with launching their own product lines—converting the trust they cultivated with audiences into commerce. Creatd recognized the market opportunity for creators, as well as the obstacles that many of them would face in building out the necessary infrastructure to support it.

Creatd Ventures, which was established in 2021, combines audience insights and a shared services operating model to lower the barrier to entry for creator-led commerce to thrive. The pillar has grown since its launch through the acquisition of consumer product goods (CPG) brands, whose growth is then unlocked using a proven supply chain management process, data analysis and application, and strategic partnerships fostered through Creatd's established brand and creator network. Given the current market conditions, the Company is actively discussing potential acquisition opportunities with a number of CPG founders that are facing the operational headwinds that are pervading today's market.

Commented Creatd Ventures' CEO, Thomas Punch, "Coming off of two consecutive record quarters of CPG revenue growth, there is tremendous upside in participating in programs like Prime Day to ramp up visibility and distribution across our portfolio of brands. Additionally, our management team is fielding investment proposals from numerous interested investors looking to expand their portfolios in what is becoming a rapidly evolving consolidation play. They recognize the fact that, as a strategic partner, Creatd adds significantly more than a financial life preserver. In fact, it is only through a multi-prong framework such as ours that brands are able to access actionable audience insights and leverage influencer relationships in one fell swoop. The missing pieces that we provide to CPG brands are, quite literally, solutions to some of the most difficult obstacles plaguing brands in this current market environment."

Currently, two of the inaugural Creatd Ventures brands— Camp and Basis —are available on Amazon. As part of the Prime Day offer, Amazon members will receive a 50% discount on Camp products as well as a 30% discount on Basis hydration packets. Both brands have seen consistent revenue growth over the last quarter, and the Company looks forward to following up this success with the upcoming launch of its third brand, Dune, on Amazon. At the same time, all three brands continue to receive significant interest from well-known retailers such as Urban Outfitters and Erewhon Market, which have successfully incorporated Creatd Ventures brands into their product lineups. These relationships have led to further conversations with numerous online and brick-and-mortar merchants such as CVS, Shoprite, and Walmart, which the Company expects will lead to further retail launches in the coming months.

