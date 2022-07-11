LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NAAB Radio, an iHeart Radio Station, is proud to welcome Mega Producer PRESSPLAYY for a new radio show entitled "PLUGGED IN WITH PRESSPLAYY" that will be dedicated on providing education, resources, and opportunities for aspiring artists, entrepreneurs, fashion designers, producers and much more! No stranger to the music industry, PRESSPLAYY has worked with some of the biggest stars which include Tiffany Haddish, Jadakiss, E-40, Jeezy, Nipsey Hussle, Eddie Griffin, DC Youngfly, Blueface, Fetty Wap, Remy Ma and many more!

MEGA PRODUCER PRESSPLAYY IS DETERMINED TO PROVIDE THE SPOTLIGHT ON THE COMMUNITY WITH HIS NEW SHOW ON NAAB RADIO (PRNewswire)

For PRESSPLAYY, the opportunity to host his own radio show is a dream come true as he is personally motivated to help other artists be successful in the music industry while providing guidance on pitfalls to avoid. As a veteran in the music industry, PRESSPLAYY provides a wealth of information not only through his own journey of becoming a successful music producer, but he will have other celebrity guests join his show to further enrich the knowledge they share with the community.

PRESSPLAYY understands the challenges many aspiring artists face and intends on using his platform to provide the spotlight and enhance exposure opportunities to our local community. There are a lot of hidden gems and talented individuals that deserve to shine yet don't have the resources required to make it big. By joining NAAB Radio, PRESSPLAYY is honored to align with a radio station that is focused on highlighting our community through independent artist showcases, fashion shows, networking opportunities, and hosting major events such as the Pre-BET Awards and Superbowl events.

"PLUGGED IN WITH PRESSPLAYY" will be aired on Mondays from 4-5PM PST exclusively on "Hip Hop Uncut", NAAB Radio's hottest radio station starting on 7/18/22. Joined with co-host Shawn B., PRESSPLAYY's one-hour show will also be dedicated to a live music review providing artists the opportunity to earn Artist of the Week recognition and the opportunity to win the Grand Prize of being named Artist of the Month that will win a live radio interview with PRESSPLAYY and an article feature on NAAB Radio/iHeart Radio's website further expanding an artist's exposure. Artists that want to be part of the music review can submit their single here!

This show is like no other as it is truly dedicated on providing artists a platform to shine on a major syndicated radio station with a world-wide audience on iHeart Radio. Get ready for an impactful show during your commute while PRESSPLAYY provides resources and highlights our local community!

(PRNewsfoto/NAAB RADIO) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NAAB RADIO