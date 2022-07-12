Carlo Purassanta appointed Executive Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, at ION

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ION, the largest global provider of trading, analytics, business information, and risk management solutions for capital markets, commodities, and treasury management, has appointed Carlo Purassanta as Executive Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Development.

Andrea Pignataro, ION's Founder and CEO, said, "Carlo's extensive experience in leading top global teams at the forefront of technological innovation is strategic for ION as we continue to expand and innovate in a growing number of segments."

Carlo Purassanta, ION's Executive Vice President, said, "I am thrilled to join ION. The company holds a unique, strategic position in a constantly expanding global sector. I am enthused by its model to combine the financial sophistication, skills, and speed of execution of large private equity funds with the depth, stability, and long-term approach of an industrial operator at scale. ION's growth over the past 20 years is outstanding and I look forward to contributing to support it further."

Carlo has been President of Microsoft Italia (2013–2017) and Microsoft France (2018–2021). Before this, Carlo worked for IBM and has been Business Development Executive for Southwest Europe, and Director in France and in EMEA. He holds an Engineering degree from Politecnico di Milano in Italy, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Henley Business School in the UK.

Carlo currently is a member of the Strategy Advisory Board for the Graduate School of Management of Politecnico di Milano, a member of the Advisory Board for Only The Brave (OTB), and a member of the Investment Board of the French Touch Fund.

About ION

ION provides mission-critical trading and workflow automation software, high-value analytics and insights, and strategic consulting to financial institutions, central banks, governments, and corporates. Our solutions and services simplify complex processes, boost efficiency, and enable better decision-making. We build long-term partnerships with our clients, helping transform their business for sustained success through continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://iongroup.com/.

