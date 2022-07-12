ImpartnerCON 2022 - The Premier Customer Channel Industry Event Returns in October in Salt Lake City

Event brings together channel professionals and executives from leading industries worldwide for networking and channel education

Thought provoking sessions will focus on industry trends, best practices and technology from leading industry analysts, channel chiefs and Impartner executives

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of hosting virtual events for channel chiefs and the channel industry, Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced the return of ImpartnerCON, the company's annual customer summit, scheduled for Oct. 19-21, 2022, in Salt Lake City.

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

ImpartnerCON, the company's annual customer summit, scheduled for Oct. 19-21, 2022 , in Salt Lake City .

More details on ImpartnerCON 2022 are available here: https://wow.impartner.com/impartnercon22-Splash.html

As one of the world's largest vendor-led channel industry event, ImpartnerCON welcomes everyone back to beautiful Salt Lake City for four days of strategy, best practices, networking and fun. Channel chiefs and executives from companies of all sizes and industries will learn how to optimize their digital transformation and partner experience from presentations by industry analysts, channel luminaries and Impartner executives.

"While we've innovated with virtual events for the past two years, we are ready to bring all the channel chiefs together in-person to learn, collaborate and move partner experience forward," said Brad Pace, Impartner COO. "The past two years have demonstrated the necessity and power of strong partner networks and the digital footprint needed to help them thrive. ImpartnerCON will help channel chiefs move at light speed toward an improved partner experience."

Since the last ImpartnerCON, the company has released three new channel partner solutions, Impartner PartnerExperience PX, Advanced MDF and Custom Objects, which includes code-free data customization to incorporate unique business cases out-of-the-box. Executives will showcase these new technologies to attendees. Impartner PX has already won four awards in 2022 alone.

Impartner maintains its leadership in the industry, being named a G2 leader in PRM for the seventh

consecutive quarter, selected as No. 1 and global winner on its Vendor Selection Matrix for Partner Management Automation (PMA) from analyst firm Research in Action and chosen as a leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Partner Relationship Management, Q4 2020."

To learn more about how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Honeywell, Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue by an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.



About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

Impartner Contact:

Chelsea Rider

Impartner

chelsea.rider@impartner.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner