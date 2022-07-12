The Linux Foundation Announces Conference Schedule for Open Source Summit Europe 2022

The premier event in Europe for open source code and community contributors features 200+ sessions across 13 micro-conferences, covering the pivotal topics and technologies at the core of open source.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Linux Foundation , the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the full schedule for Open Source Summit Europe , the leading conference for open source developers, technologists, and community leaders. The event is taking place September 13-16 in Dublin, Ireland and virtually. The schedule can be viewed here .

OS Summit Europe will feature a robust program of 325+ talks across 13 micro-conferences covering the most essential and cutting edge topics in open source: Linux Systems, Supply Chain Security, AI + Data, OSPOs, Community Leadership, Embedded IoT, Cloud, Diversity, Containers, Embedded Linux and more.

2022 Conference Session Highlights Include:

Keynote speakers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration (in-person) is offered at the early price of $850 through July 17. Registration to attend virtually is $25. Members of The Linux Foundation receive a 20 percent discount off registration and can contact events@linuxfoundation.org to request a member discount code.

Applications for diversity and need-based scholarships are currently being accepted. For information on eligibility and how to apply, please click here . The Linux Foundation's Travel Fund is also accepting applications, with the goal of enabling open source developers and community members to attend events that they would otherwise be unable to attend due to a lack of funding. To learn more and apply, please click here .

Health and Safety

In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct . To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage.

Event Sponsors

Open Source Summit Europe 2022 is made possible thanks to our sponsors , including Diamond Sponsors: AWS, Google and IBM, Platinum Sponsors: Huawei and Intel, and Gold Sponsors: Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Codethink, Docker, Mend, Red Hat, and Styra. For information on becoming an event sponsor, click here or email us .

