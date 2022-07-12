Young & Laramore's Consumer Motivations conference, "Unreasonable" Returns to Indianapolis

Y&L's event is focused on helping business people understand what really motivates their customers.

INDIANAPOLIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advertising agency Young & Laramore is hosting their second edition of their Unreasonable conference this Fall, inviting nationally and internationally respected psychologists, neuroscientists and experts in human behavior to talk about what actually motivates customers. The event will take place October 27th at Newfields in Indianapolis.

Creator of the event and Young & Laramore's President & CEO, Tom Denari, notes, "Too many marketing leaders and CEOs continue to cling to the misguided notion that their customers are mostly rational beings—and that their buying decisions are based more on reason than emotion. But, an abundance of research over the past 30 years or so has revealed that we all actually behave 'unreasonably,' often basing decisions on factors we're actually unaware of."

Seven highly recognized experts in behavioral psychology, neuroscience and marketing will be encouraging attendees to think differently about how we study behavior and market effectively to consumers. Notable speakers include Jonah Berger, author of Contagious, Invisible Influence and The Catalyst, and Paul Bloom, author of How Pleasure Works and The Sweet Spot. A full schedule of speakers and topics is available on the Unreasonable website , and online registration is now open.

About Young & Laramore

Located in a 19th century schoolhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Young & Laramore is a nationally recognized advertising agency that reflects its building: they are, first and foremost, students of the consumer. Y&L is also proudly independent—believing the world has enough holding companies, thank you—answering to no one but its clients and its own compass. (Which one is tougher to please varies by the day.) Y&L believes the ideal creative partnership is just that, a true partnership. And it works best with brands who believe the same, along with sharing some of its other traits: nimble, scrappy, and with a healthy distrust of convention.

View original content:

SOURCE Young & Laramore