Apply Digital acquires Reign to further strengthen capabilities to service global brands

VANCOUVER, BC and SANTIAGO, Chile, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today Apply Digital, a global innovation, products, and experiences company, announced the acquisition of Reign, a Chile-based digital services company.

"Since the beginning, we have had ambitions to build an international organization. We were on the look out for a strong, like-minded tech partner with whom we could deliver excellent services on a global scale," said Gautam Lohia, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Apply Digital. "Reign is a great fit for us in every way and we couldn't be more excited to work with them. Our culture and values are deeply aligned, their MACH engineering capabilities deepen our current capacity and expertise in the area, and our strength in strategy, design, and data will help them move upstream. With this integration, we are now in a position to have a global delivery model to better serve our clients' digital needs."

Following the integration, Apply Digital will have over 450 employees based in eight global offices across Canada, the US, Mexico, Chile, and the Netherlands. The Reign integration will help Apply Digital continue its growth and transform complex problems into simple digital solutions through human-centric designs and modern tech stacks.

"We know through our existing collaborations with Apply Digital and positive client feedback that we make a strong team," said Reign Chief Executive Office Juan Claudio López. "This integration will give our people the chance to work for international brands and an opportunity to be a part of a global organization. We look forward to a collaboration that will put people first and develop products and platforms that will impact customers across the world"

About Apply Digital

Founded in Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2016, Apply Digital is an innovation, products, and experiences company that builds successful digital solutions to help its clients gain a competitive advantage. The company has a human-centric design approach and leverages modern composable technologies for a roster of long-term clients that includes Moderna, Tishman Speyer, Lululemon, and Kraft Heinz.

Apply Digital has proven success in many sectors including Entertainment, Healthcare, Retail, Gaming, and Insurance, and has received international recognition for its work. The company received a growth investment from Interlock Equity in December 2021 and is one of the fastest-growing technology services companies in North America. For more information, visit www.applydigital.com .

About Reign

Founded in Chile, Santiago, in 2015, Reign delivers digital transformation through ideation, design, and development of web and mobile applications. The company has helped clients like Socofar, Coca-Cola Embonor, Tigo, and Atlassian create smarter business solutions.

With offices in Santiago, Chile, and Miami, Florida, Reign knows that their diverse, focused, talented team of 175+ employees makes them a highly effective organization and helps them bring a fresh and open attitude to everything they do. They are also internationally recognized for their capabilities and recently won the inaugural MACH Awards. For more information, visit https://www.reign.cl/en/

