FOUNDER & CEO OF SMART HOME MIRROR, BRYNN PUTNAM, JOINS YOUSICIAN'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yousician, the world's leading interactive music platform, has named Brynn Putnam, founder and former CEO of the smart home gym, Mirror, to its board of directors. The appointment was made by Chris Thür, Yousician's co-founder and CEO.

Prior to joining Yousician's board and establishing Mirror, Putnam was a professional ballerina who graduated with a degree in Russian Literature and Culture from Harvard University. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2010 by opening a New York City boutique fitness studio chain: The Refine Method. Her idea for The Mirror came from identifying the need to elevate home fitness into a concept that had it all. Putnam built and led the impressive success of Mirror as founder and CEO, leading the business to its ultimate success of acquisition by Lululemon in 2020 for $500 Million.

Putnam's experience in harnessing advanced technology and hardware to help people learn and do what they love at the comfort of their own home will play a vital role as she works closely with Yousician's CEO and leadership team on the global growth strategy for the business.

"We could not be more excited about Brynn joining our board. Her experience in building and scaling a hugely successful advanced tech at home platform will be invaluable to us as we look to further grow and scale our business and further Yousician's position as the world's leading platform to learn and play music."

Thür expects the subscription user base to grow by +50% percent in 2022 due to product innovation, increased song licensing catalog, and artist relations, like its partnership with Metallica – giving its over 20 million monthly active users more ways to enjoy the innovative learning and playing experience.

Putnam added, "Though I am not musically gifted, as my childhood piano teacher will attest, I have always loved music. This opportunity is really music to my ears. I am truly inspired by Chris's passion for what he and the team are building. "Yousician has built a big profitable business that most companies fail to do, and has clearly already built something that people love and find value in. It was really clear that the business has a ton of potential and is bringing really important change to the world. I'm excited to be a part of it."

Yousician's proprietary audio recognition AI technology and engaging interactive learning techniques has helped the platform quickly become the leading music learning platform. Earlier last year, Yousician raised $28.5 million in a Series B funding round that attracted major investors including Amazon's Alexa Fund, Zynga founder Mark Pincus, Trivago co-founder Rolf Schromgens, and MPL Ventures.

Yousician is the world's leading platform for learning and playing music, driven by the belief that the more people play music, the better this world will be. With a combined 20 million monthly users, the platform's groundbreaking products, Yousician and GuitarTuna , are the leaders in their field.

Yousician has revolutionized how people learn and play music with innovative technology that gives players real-time feedback. It offers interactive learning for guitar, bass, ukulele, piano and voice with lessons, exercises and songs.

GuitarTuna is the #1 instrument tuner in the world, providing the fastest, easiest, and most accurate tuning anytime, anywhere. Users can discover 100+ tunings across 15 instruments, including chromatic and custom options. And GuitarTuna's new Play feature introduces "Smart Scroll" AI technology that makes it the tune-and-play choice app for guitarists everywhere.

Yousician and GuitarTuna are available for download on the App Store and the Google Play Store. The Yousician platform can be used on any phone, tablet, laptop or desktop. GuitarTuna is available on any mobile or tablet devices.

