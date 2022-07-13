H&M and CAMP Team Up to Empower Kids to Make Real Change Through a New Interactive Experience

The "Kid-Powered Style" Activation at CAMP Columbus Circle Lets Kids Discover Sustainability and Style Through Play

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global retailer H&M and CAMP, The Family Experience Company, announced a partnership designed to inspire kids to be active change-makers and learn about sustainability through a new interactive style experience at CAMP's Columbus Circle store in Manhattan.

Kid-Powered Style logo (PRNewswire)

H&M and CAMP invite families to experience the new "Kid-Powered Style" activation from July 13th through September 5th , exclusively at CAMP.

The activation features two exciting experiences for customers including The Style Cabin and The Upcycler .

Inspired by H&M's kid's assortment and the brand's ongoing mission to provide fashion in a sustainable way, families are invited to upcycle materials into stylish toys and accessories in The Style Cabin .

The Upcycler is a pedal-powered cycling station that encourages families to convert their kinetic energy into real change. Families will work together to pedal and earn miles in support of a donation to Located outside the cabin,is a pedal-powered cycling station that encourages families to convert their kinetic energy into real change. Families will work together to pedal and earn miles in support of a donation to Project Learning Tree

"Sustainability is central to the way we design products and do business at H&M, and we are always looking for fun and engaging ways to educate our shoppers on how they can make a difference." said Lauren Riezman, Head of Communications for H&M Americas. "Our Kid-Powered Style experience is a great way to do just this; it was designed to inspire and teach kids about sustainability and its connection to fashion through play. CAMP is a true leader in experiential retail for young families, and a perfect partner to bring our vision for this program to life."

Families will enjoy a two-part sustainability activation at CAMP all summer long. In The H&M Style Cabin, families will bring in their own clothes to upcycle or grab an H&M tote to create adorable crafts and stylish accessories alongside CAMP's very own counselors. Guests are encouraged to bring leftover fabric scraps and unused clothing to garment collecting boxes located in H&M stores.

Just outside of the H&M Style Cabin is The Upcycler, a pedal-powered interactive experience where up to 3 people can race for change, either on a foot- or hand -pedaled cycle made of refurbished bikes and recycled materials. Families will pedal towards a collective goal that triggers a donation to Project Learning Tree.

"We are the play experts and love building partnerships that combine the magic of play with social impact" said Nicole Sander, CAMP's SVP of Strategic Growth and Partnerships. "This experience is designed to make upcycling fun and accessible; families will leave feeling empowered to make sustainable fashion choices in their everyday lives. We are thrilled to be partnering with H&M on this stylish and fun experience!"

Families can also download this digital activity book filled with fun, new sustainably-inspired crafts to create a brighter, more stylish future. Kids can create Rain Boot Planters and No Sew Sock Buddies to enjoy at home this summer, expanding the reach of this impactful program. You can learn more about CAMP x H&M's "Kid-Powered Style" activation here , as well as find a digital press kit here. You can also follow CAMP on Instagram and Facebook (@campstores) to keep up with all the latest news.

ABOUT CAMP

CAMP is a Family Experience Company that helps answer the question, "What should we do today?" through a unique combination of retail and media. Launched in December of 2018, CAMP operates nine retail locations in New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Texas, California and Connecticut and serves families everywhere via its digital platforms. To learn more about CAMP, please visit CAMP.com.

ABOUT H&M

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands COS, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, H&M HOME and ARKET as well as Afound. For further information, visit hmgroup.com.

The Style Cabin (PRNewswire)

The Upcycler (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CAMP