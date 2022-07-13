T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JUNE 2022

BALTIMORE, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of June 30, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in June 2022, and $2.9 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended June 30, 2022, to $7.0 billion. These client transfers include $1.0 billion, $1.6 billion, and $4.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the June, second quarter, and year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of June 30, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

6/30/2022

5/31/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity

$ 391

$ 424

$ 489

$ 554 Fixed income, including money market

79

81

84

85 Multi-asset(b)

187

202

217

232



657

707

790

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity

309

336

389

439 Fixed income, including money market

92

92

91

90 Multi-asset(b)

209

224

240

246 Alternatives

43

42

42

42



653

694

762

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,310

$ 1,401

$ 1,552

$ 1,688

















Target date retirement products

$ 327

$ 351

$ 375

$ 391

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)











(in billions)

6/30/2022

5/31/2022

3/31/2022

12/31/2021 U.S. mutual funds















Equity and blended assets

$ 524

$ 569

$ 647

$ 724 Fixed income, including money market

133

138

143

147



657

707

790

871 Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products















Equity and blended assets

470

510

577

632 Fixed income, including money market

140

142

143

143 Alternatives

43

42

42

42



653

694

762

817 Total assets under management

$ 1,310

$ 1,401

$ 1,552

$ 1,688

(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

