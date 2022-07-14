Corrales Family to Speak Out Friday

Widow and father of man shot 13 times by San Diego deputy to call for justice

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The wife and father of Mizael Corrales, the 31-year-old Latin man shot and killed by a deputy with the San Diego Sheriff's Department, will hold a news conference with their attorneys tomorrow, July 15, at 11:00 AM (PDT) in front of the John F. Duffy Administrative Center (9621 Ridgehaven Ct. San Diego, CA) to call for justice in Corrales' needless death.The family is represented by renowned Civil Rights attorneys Bakari Sellers ( Strom Law Firm ), John Burris and DeWitt Lacy ( Burris, Nisenbaum, Curry & Lacy LLP ) and Jorge Montes ( Montes & Associates ).

Corrales was unarmed and attempting to flee an Otay Mesa strip mall on February 19, 2022 when Deputy Anthony Garcia opened fire with 13 shots killing the father of three. None of the other officers present fired at Corrales.

WHO

Heidi Corrales (widow)

Pastor Jose Corrales (father)

Attorney Bakari Sellers

Attorney John Burris

Attorney DeWitt Lacy

WHEN

11:00 AM on Friday, July 15, 2022

WHERE

John F. Duffy Administrative Center

(East Plaza)

9621 Ridgehaven Ct. San Diego, CA

Tuesday's news conference will begin promptly at 11:00 AM. Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:45 AM.

