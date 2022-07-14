CSC Completes PEF Services Rebrand

Leading U.S. fund administrator expands and rebrands as CSC

WEST ORANGE, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, has rebranded PEF Services, a leading U.S. fund administrator, as CSC. With the PEF acquisition in 2021, CSC established itself as a high-quality fund services provider in the U.S., and a leading global partner for alternative asset managers and capital markets participants. The rebranding of PEF Services completes an important milestone in CSC's global fund services expansion strategy.

CSC (PRNewswire)

The rebrand brings PEF Services under the CSC brand and finalizes the transition for the U.S fund services business. CSC fund services offerings to general partners and investors include:

"This rebrand underscores the incredible progress we have made since joining CSC in 2021," says Anne Anquillare, CFA, CSC's Head of Fund Services North America. "Harnessing the power of CSC's private and stable ownership, we have an enduring team of skilled and respected alternative asset experts that make CSC the fund services solution of choice in every corner of the globe."

CSC supports multiple fund types and investments, including private equity, private debt, real estate, venture capital, SBIC and RBIC (U.S.), fund of funds, SPV and co-investment. CSC is fully licensed and staffed to support private fund managers in the global financial markets.

"We have reached a key milestone in our strategy to achieve significant growth in the fund services market to meet the needs of our clients and their investors around the world," commented John Hebert, President of CSC's Global Financial Markets business unit. "Our fund services teams complement CSC's existing offerings and expertise to deliver an end-to-end fund solution supported by the one of the most skilled and respected teams in the industry."

Learn more about CSC's global fund services by visiting cscgfm.com.

About CSC

For more than 20 years, CSC has delivered best-in-class fund administration and technology solutions to funds, general partnerships, limited partners, and management companies in the alternative asset space. CSC has helped some of the most complex fund types meet stringent regulatory and investor requirements. We're a nationally recognized fund administrator and back-office specialist. As a fully integrated service provider, we partner with capital markets participants, alternative asset managers, corporations, and financial institutions requiring fiduciary, administration, and governance support—and we deliver world-class solutions to all types of closed-end funds and their investors. CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services. We're a global company with a local presence capable of conducting transactions and providing services wherever our clients are. We accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve.

For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

For more information:

Jeff Lyons

Public Relations Manager, CSC

(302) 636-5401 x65519

jeff.lyons@cscglobal.com

CSC News Room



Laura Hills

Senior Vice President, CSC Fund Services North America

(212) 203-4667

laura.hills@cscgfm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSC